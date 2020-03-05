Some Waterville residents, stepping in from a sunny, balmy Tuesday morning, formed a line to cast their ballots before Waterville’s town business meeting began.
Others chose to cast ballots later in this year’s primary presidential election, as well as for school budgets.
Town meeting started promptly as Heather Mateja was elected to moderate town meeting for her third year. Nancy LaRose was re-elected town clerk and treasurer and, later in the meeting, collector of delinquent taxes, all for one-year terms.
Arthur Tilton and Jordan Pratt were nominated for a three-year term on the select board. Pratt said his main issue were roads. Tilton declined comment. On a paper ballot, Tilton was elected 47-38.
Elected without opposition: Hunter Locke, road commissioner for one year; Linda Ward, lister for one year; Carlos Martin, first constable, one year; Robin Ginetti, second constable, one year; Donna Barry, auditor, three years; Diane Schwarm, trustee of public money and agent to convey real estate, one year each; Shawn LaRose, agent to prosecute and defend suits, one year; and Lucas Tilton, grand juror for one year, succeeding Marshall Pahl.
Elected library trustees, each for three years and with no opposition, were April Vanderveer, Alice Godin and Linda Wilson-Miller.
A town budget of $359,051 passed without discussion.
Voters approved $7,729 to help support 13 community organizations. New on the list is the Lamoille County Special Investigation Unit.
State Rep. Lucy Rogers, D-Waterville, who also represents Cambridge, introduced herself and gave voters her contact information and availability at the Statehouse. She also spoke of her work in the House Committee on Health Care, where she now has a leadership role.
A statewide shortage of primary care providers and nurses, as well as other positions in the medical field, is an issue the committee hopes to help solve through more training right in Vermont.
In other business:
• Debbie Farrell was thanked for her work as chair of the Waterville Historic Preservation Board.
• Jeffrey Tilton gave an update from the Waterville Planning Commission. Efforts to install a crosswalk at the Town Hall now look hopeful, except that Route 109 is a state road and that makes things challenging.
• As far as updating the town’s internet service, the best idea seems to be for Waterville to band together with several towns to form a district. More information and updates are available via the planning commission.
About two-thirds of the way through town meeting, a large mass of snow slid from the roof to the ground below.
Not a person flinched, thereby proving that all present were bona-fide Vermonters.
The meeting adjourned, and the crowd thinned slowly as many voted and enjoyed the food and drinks available before stepping back out into the sunshine.