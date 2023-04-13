Daniel Hicks, 26, was named in a criminal complaint filed by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in South Burlington two weeks ago, but now the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont has dropped it.
Instead, the case will be prosecuted in the Southern District of Texas in Houston.
Federal officials in Texas have filed a two-count criminal complaint for sexual exploitation of children and for coercion and enticement, court records show.
In Vermont, Hicks was initially only charged in March with knowingly possessing visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, federal court records show.
Hicks, who was detained at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, is now headed to Texas for a court hearing.
Homeland Security special agent Laura J. Gill said in court papers in Vermont that both still images and videos of child pornography were found by investigators during a raid at Hicks’ home on Vermont 109 in Waterville.
Gill said in an affidavit the investigation began to unfold after a tip was received about Hicks reportedly soliciting sexually explicit images from a minor female in Crosby, Texas through coercion and threat.
Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations, along with members of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force raided the Hicks home about 6 a.m. March 22.
“During an interview with Hicks, he admitted to utilizing Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat to chat with minor females and to solicit sexually explicit images/videos,” Gill said.
Hicks said he had chatted with the girl from Texas and two other minor females that had not been identified, Gill said.
Hicks also estimated there were at least five or six others that he solicited and that he had saved sexually explicit images on his android cellphone, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.