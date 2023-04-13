A Waterville man convicted in state court six years ago for possessing child pornography — and busted recently by federal authorities in Vermont — is facing new criminal charges in Texas.

Daniel Hicks, 26, was named in a criminal complaint filed by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in South Burlington two weeks ago, but now the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont has dropped it.

