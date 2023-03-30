Daniel Hicks, 26, is named in a criminal complaint by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations with knowingly possessing earlier this month visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, federal court records show.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia A.P. Cowles asked that Hicks be detained to assure the safety of the community. Cowles said in court papers Hicks not only possessed the child pornography but has also produced and received it.
Assistant federal defender Barclay Johnson did not contest the detention but said his client would likely return to court to propose a release plan to meet court and U.S. Probation Office requirements.
Hicks is being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Federal Magistrate Kevin J. Doyle told Hicks he is entitled to a probable cause hearing on April 4 unless a federal grand jury indicts him in the interim.
Both still images and videos of child pornography were found by investigators during a raid at Hicks’ home on Route 109 in Waterville on March 22, according to Homeland Security special agent Laura J. Gill.
Gill said the investigation began to unfold after a tip was received about Hicks reportedly soliciting sexually explicit images from a minor female in Crosby, Texas through coercion and threat.
Homeland Security investigators interviewed the girl with her parents in their Texas home and learned Hicks had talked with her over Facebook Messenger, court records show. She said she accepted his message thinking he was a family member.
The girl said she told him to go away, but Hicks reportedly said he would kill himself, Gill wrote in court papers. When she did not hear from him again, the girl became concerned that Hicks might have committed suicide as one of her friends had done recently, Gill said.
The girl reported Hicks sent nude photos of himself and asked her to send some of herself, Gill wrote. She eventually sent some because Hicks claimed he would kill or hurt himself and she did not want to be responsible, court papers note.
Gill said the girl told investigators Hicks wanted to marry the 13-year-old. She shut him down eventually, but Hicks found some of her friends online and began sending her messages through them, court records show.
Special agents from Homeland Security, along with members of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, raided Hicks’s home about 6 a.m. March 22.
“During an interview with Hicks, he admitted to utilizing Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat to chat with minor females and to solicit sexually explicit images/videos,” Gill said in her affidavit.
Hicks said he had chatted with the girl from Texas and two other minor females that had not been identified, Gill said. He also estimated there were at least five or six others that he solicited and that he had saved sexually explicit images on his cellphone, she said.
Vermont State Police Det. Trooper Brandon Gallant, a forensic examiner, found Hicks’s phone contained improper images, court records show.
Hicks said he knew from his previous arrest and conviction for possession of child pornography when he was 20 years old that it is illegal to seek images for children under 18, Gill said.
Hicks received a four-year deferred sentence in March 2017 in Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park with special sex offender-related conditions of probation, records show.
The deferred sentence in Lamoille County allowed Hicks to have the felony conviction wiped off his record by not violating his probation terms.
