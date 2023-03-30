A Waterville man who was convicted in state court six years ago for possessing child pornography is now facing a similar charge in federal court.

Daniel Hicks, 26, is named in a criminal complaint by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations with knowingly possessing earlier this month visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, federal court records show.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.