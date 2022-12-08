It was only a little over a decade ago that the Waterville Town Library was a single room in the town hall.
Now it takes up most of the old Waterville Central School building, which it shares with the town clerk, and has expanded into a full-fledged book lending operation and, since the pandemic, has provided space for the community to learn and grow.
In a town of 686 residents — as of the 2020 census — the library serves 405 patrons and, through November, has lent out 654 books, according to library trustee April Vanderveer — nearly a book per resident.
The library has over 5,000 books in circulation in addition to games, movies and backpack kits geared toward certain activities and hobbies.
An outdoor story walk encourages kids to literally follow a narrative progression around the grounds outside. The library hosts a variety of events, including a presentation during the summer from the Vermont Institute of Natural Sciences that drew 90 people.
The pandemic also reinforced the notion that, like many libraries, the Waterville Town Library is more than just a book lender. It’s a place to safely exist outside one’s home in an extremely rural town, even by Vermont standards, that features few indoor, public spaces.
Now the library wants to stay open through the winter.
Prior to the pandemic, heating costs led the Waterville Selectboard to close the library during cold weather months, but after a trial run last year and another this winter, the town is poised to decide whether to keep the library open year-round.
“We get more people in the winter because in summer people are busy with their summer activities and vacations and being out of town,” Vanderveer said. “In the winter, we get more regular visitors, like preschoolers. We’re able to offer a storytime that day cares can attend.”
Becoming a year-round library has opened new grant opportunities as well, such as one received recently from the Children’s Literacy Foundation for two storytelling performances, new books for itself as well as the local elementary school library, a mini grant for library programming and new books for children to choose and keep for themselves.
These grants, and another that helped expand library internet access, were found, and applied for, by the trustees and volunteers who make the library run. The staffing of the library and its general upkeep are all done by volunteers.
The library is only open on Tuesdays and Saturdays, but by expanding service into the winter and the bulk of the school year, it’s opened a whole new world.
“We have the town hall and the library, and those are pretty much our only public spaces,” Vanderveer said. “It is important, not only for community events, but just as a gathering place for school-aged kids. It can be a social outlet for seniors who can get pretty isolated in the winter.”
On any given day that the library is open, a visitor might run into Edna Lafountain, a library trustee who went to elementary school in the building when it operated as a one-room schoolhouse.
Prior to the library’s all-season operation, Lafountain contented herself to read the books in her home, books she’s already read over and over again.
Now she has new mysteries to dive into during the cold months, and occasion to chat with the volunteer librarian and whoever else might stop by. Of course, she knows everyone.
“A library can be the heart of a community, and a crucial resource for people, especially people who might not have access to all the resources at home, like the internet, or just need a space to feel safe. I think it’s vital to the community,” Vanderveer said.
