The last two Lamoille County towns whose town meetings were up in the air will both hold them later this year.
Waterville will now hold its town meeting on Tuesday, June 8. The meeting is loosely scheduled to be held either at the Waterville Town Hall or on the nearby town green. Town Clerk Nancy LaRose said the meeting will probably be outdoors, which would allow for easier social distancing.
The Belvidere Selectboard has officially voted to postpone town meeting, but hasn’t yet picked a day to reschedule it. Town Clerk Cathy Mander-Adams said that the meeting will be held sometime between May 15 and June 8.
One hope in delaying Town Meeting Day is that the COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed by late spring. Or if it hasn’t, towns could attempt to hold their in-person meetings outside where restrictions on the size of gatherings would be eased.
— Andrew Martin
