After extensive renovations and removal of contaminants, Ben Waterman of Waterman Orchards in Johnson plans to unveil a renovated Jeffersonville Granary next winter, injecting new life to the historic agricultural hub on Route 15.
Under his development company Lamoille Build, Waterman also plans to connect the site to nearby biking and walking tails like the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
A primary tenant has already been lined up for the granary, a bakery-cafe, which Waterman has declined to name, that will mill locally grown grains for its flour. For its part, Waterman Orchards will sell its locally grown fruits and products made with those fruits in a small space within the granary.
“The building has a rich agricultural legacy that we want to honor, so what better way to do that than to have a business mill their own grain purchased for the most part as locally as possible?” Waterman said.
Burger Barn, the popular patty slinging operation that’s currently the granary’s only tenant, will continue to serve food from its trailer, but will be getting more extensive and organized parking.
The north section of the granary will be demolished to make way for new green space and a 300-foot bike path to connect the property to other Cambridge trails. The trail will take over the former railbed that once served the building in its more productive days.
Waterman said there’s still about 2,500 square feet of space still available for additional businesses. Though he hopes to attract other local food producers or purveyors, he’s entertaining ideas of how to convert the remaining space to accommodate other businesses.
Waterman closed on the purchase in March, acquiring the deteriorating property for $350,000 from the McGovern family, which owned and operated the granary for a century, Waterman said, from its early days as a small livestock feed operation in the 1920s through its expansion following World War II into a bulk feed supplier and construction of the four-story grain elevator.
In the 1960s and 1970s, the McGoverns sold tractors and repaired agricultural machinery, including the large, refrigerated bulk tanks the government began to require dairy’s use to store milk.
In April, Lamoille Build had received more than $400,000 from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s $3.97 million grant program to remediate brownfields across the state. In its current state, the property is a designated brownfield and inoperable for commercial use.
The industrial and refrigeration repair aspects of the business contaminated the building’s concrete slab and other flooring with polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, chemicals used in industrial manufacturing that can cause cancer and other health ailments.
Remediation will include total replacement of contaminated parts of the building. Waterman has also planned to cut out the bottom of the grain elevator but leave it intact, as it’s too massive to tear down, revealing its complicated inner machine works.
“We’re working closely with the town of Cambridge and the trails committee, and that is definitely their ambition, to create a connector hub to or to connect to a network of trails to the rail trail and have that property basically be a gateway to Jeffersonville,” Waterman said.
