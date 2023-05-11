Jeffersonville Granary

The Jeffersonville Granary has stood along Route 15 in Cambridge for as least a century. Now, it’s getting a new lease on life.

 Courtesy photo

After extensive renovations and removal of contaminants, Ben Waterman of Waterman Orchards in Johnson plans to unveil a renovated Jeffersonville Granary next winter, injecting new life to the historic agricultural hub on Route 15.

Under his development company Lamoille Build, Waterman also plans to connect the site to nearby biking and walking tails like the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.

