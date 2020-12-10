Every town in Lamoille County will have to chip in more for next year’s county budget, largely thanks to a twentyfold increase in the courthouse’s and sheriff department’s combined water and sewer bill.
The village of Hyde Park recently changed its rate structure to help pay down a $4.3 million water system improvement bond without overly affecting residential customers’ rates. But, it significantly increased its fees for certain users at publicly-owned institutions, and budget crafters at the county and town level are grumbling they’re stuck with Hyde Park’s bill.
The 2021-22 county budget — which pays for operations at the courthouse and sheriff’s department — was released last week, and is projected at roughly $497,000. That’s an increase of 9 percent, nearly double the percentage increase as this current fiscal year is compared to the previous one.
But, the hit on the various Lamoille County towns is more significant, even with 18 percent more coming from the state for its share of the courthouse and sheriff’s department buildings. Towns will pay about 9 percent more than the current year, about five times the percentage increase compared to last year.
As the largest town in the county, Morristown pays a good chunk of the county budget and that’s only going up as a result of the new rates. Morristown isn’t alone, either.
“The whole county is going to pay more, Stowe’s going to pay a lot more than we are,” Morristown finance director Tina Sweet said at a selectboard meeting last month.
Towns pay their share of the county budget based on the value of property in their towns. This means that Stowe, with just over half of the overall property wealth in Lamoille County, pays for just over half the county budget — it’s being asked for about $259,000 for next year, an increase of $25,000.
Here’s how much the other nine Lamoille County towns would contribute to next year’s county budget, and the increase compared to the current year:
- Belvidere: $3,284, up $316
- Cambridge: $58,003, up $5,593
- Eden: $13,930, up $1,343
- Elmore: $16,989, up $1,638
- Hyde Park (town): $29,720, up $2,866
- Johnson: $24,555, up $2,368
- Morristown: $68,347, up $6,590
- Waterville: $5,859, up $565
- Wolcott: $16,808, up $1,621
The fact that other towns, and the taxpayers there, are basically being asked to fund utility upgrades in Hyde Park didn’t sit well with the Morristown board members.
“I don’t believe we asked Hyde Park for money,” when Morristown’s own village water system needed an update, board member Eric Dodge said. “I don’t think taxpayers should be asked to pay one cent of an increase in taxes to pay for improvements in Hyde Park.”
Fair or radical?
Joel Page and Madeline Motta, the county’s assistant judges responsible for setting the county budget, first formally complained about the rate increase in October. Page told the Hyde Park village trustees Nov. 11 that the new water fee assigned to the “GP class” — which also includes the Hyde Park fire department and elementary school properties — is up nearly 10,000 percent. He said the county was previously paying $360 in water fees, and is now being charged $34,000.
The courthouse and sheriff’s department will also be assessed new wastewater fees next year that are more than 25 times higher than the current year, Page said.
Overall, the county water and sewer budgets are increasing from $2,500 to $55,000.
Page roasted the trustees for enacting “radical, budget-busting increases.”
“As best we can determine, you, the trustees, and your staff made no effort to solicit input from customers,” Page told the trustees. “The lack of transparency is shocking.”
Page was joined by lawyer Dan Richardson, who expressed a willingness to “resolve this dispute short of a more formal legal challenge.” Larry Wyckoff, a Cambridge Selectboard member, said that town might also sue the utility.
Riki French, the head of the village trustees, argued that the rates were “justifiable and equitable.”
French said the $4.3 million bond was needed to fix a century-old village water system that was badly in need of repair. The state mandated the repairs, threatening penalties. She said the fixes were to “get our village up to par, so we could have sustainable economic and business development.”
French said that the recovery of debt by a subset of customers that doesn’t apply to another subset required a new rate structure based on capacity.
Ahead of the Nov. 9 trustees meeting, the utility’s general manager, Carol Robertson, told trustees they “struggled on every single customer,” and the hardest thing they did was bill institutions like the church, library and fire station. She said nobody attended the meetings when the rates were being set, and she entreated trustees to affirm that it was them who established the rates.
“The accusation was very simple: that I invented something and gave it to you and you passed it,” Robertson said. “We need to prove to them, even if it’s a ‘hear, hear, yes, that’s correct.’ We need some affirmation that this board developed and established these rates.”
