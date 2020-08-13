The lake town at the southeast corner of Lamoille County with the mountain, lake and general store that’s been operating for nearly two centuries has lost its unofficial mayor.
Warren Miller of Elmore died last Wednesday at the age of 61, after fighting illness and pain for decades; after 41 years with his wife, Kathy; after seeing his daughter, Kelly, get married; after seeing his grandson come into the world; and after 37 years of greeting Elmore Store customers with a smile — and, most likely, wearing a pair of shorts.
“Heart of the town”
Warren and Kathy Miller have owned The Elmore Store for 37 years, and it’s been around since the early 1800s. Kathy is fifth-generation Elmore; Warren was nicknamed “The Mayor of Elmore.”
Dolan Patrick, who has been running the store while Kathy tended to her husband during his latest round of surgeries, said the pandemic has him and Kathy wary of too many well-wishers dropping by, but he knows people do want to express their condolences.
He’s discretely placed a basket outside the store’s exit for anyone who cares to drop a card or letter. There are also postcards reminding people of a fundraiser by the Elmore Community Trust to preserve the store, an initiative launched last winter.
As the quintessential small town gathering spot, the Elmore Store was, and is, the community hub. And Miller served plenty of roles in the town besides shopkeeper, including a stint in the Legislature.
Town Clerk Sharon Draper ticked off a few others: fire warden, fire department, second constable, school board member. He’d wanted to run for justice of the peace until his latest health problems made that untenable. Draper said she once received a letter from a man who was collecting photos of mayors in small towns across America. He’d heard about a mayor in Elmore.
“Warren usually gets a write-in for something, even governor,” Draper said Tuesday, primary day in Vermont. “It’s sad not having him here right now.”
Draper passed the phone around the town clerk’s office: anyone want to say a word about Warren?
Jill Lindemer, one of the town’s justices of the peace, picked up.
“I would simply say that Kathy and Warren have been the heart of Elmore for the past 35 years,” she said. “And our heart is broken.”
Elmore musician Jon Gailmor, sending a note from him and his wife, Cathy Murphy, said, “It's not about any specific memories. Warren was just a warm and welcoming soul with a great sense of humor, who made entering the Elmore Store feel like coming home. Like the rest of us, we'll miss his presence hugely.”
Picture this
Elmore photographer and fisherman Jay Kennedy met Miller in the 1980s, “buddies from way back.”
“He was the heart of the town,” Kennedy said. “And he loved his wife and his daughter more than anything.”
Kennedy’s in the middle of a huge photography project, capturing people all over Lamoille County and beyond during this odd time in history — he’s taken 41,000 shots and put 8,000 miles on his van since the pandemic. Miller was on Kennedy’s shortlist of must-capture characters.
Finding a time when Miller was at home and robust enough to pose took a while, but Kennedy made it happen, more than once. One photo, in particular, shows Kathy and Warren together in the front doorway, Warren leaning on a cane — and on his wife — for support. The effort is clear on his face. It’s heroic.
“He helped me out with it. He was on an up beat and called me and I came right over,” Kennedy said. “I felt it an honor to capture the man.”
Miller also had a tendency to show the photographer a different side of himself not suitable for the camera lens, a side that a lot of people don’t show, a side that … well, let’s just say the full moon over Elmore was sometimes visible during the day, Kennedy laughed.
The mayor in Montpelier
Miller served two terms in the Vermont Statehouse representing Elmore, Morristown, Worcester and Woodbury. He was first elected in 2002 to the newly-drawn House district, as a Republican, garnering the most votes in a four-way race for two seats.
The day after Miller died, Gov. Phil Scott sent along his condolences to his longtime friend. He knew the Millers before they bought the store, and served with Miller in Montpelier. During a gubernatorial re-election campaign interview at the store in 2018, Miller entered the shop with a familiar and hearty, “Hey Phil.”
“Whether seeing Warren behind the counter in Elmore or in the halls of the Statehouse when we both served in the Legislature, you could always count on him to greet you with a smile and kind words,” Scott said. “General stores and their owners serve such an important role in Vermont and both Warren and Kathy are prime examples of that for the Elmore community, and for me personally.”
“Personally,” in Scott’s case, is literal. He has oft said he might not be here if it weren’t for The Elmore Store. His mother worked there part time while attending Johnson State College, and delivered groceries to the man who would become her husband, and Scott’s father.
Lamoille County Sen. Rich Westman of Cambridge also served in the House of Representatives with Miller. He said Miller went his own way on the issues of the day, or at least the ways he felt were best for the people of Elmore.
“He was his own man,” Westman said. “At times, he had the Republicans as mad at him as the Democrats were, and he was definitely not a Democrat.”
He was his own man when it came to his wardrobe, too. Anyone who’s run into Warren at the store, at any time of the year, even the coldest winter days, would see him wearing shorts.
“It was a big deal for him to go to the Statehouse with pants on,” Westman said.
Morristown resident and former House Speaker Shap Smith was Miller’s district mate for two terms; they were both first elected in 2002.
Smith this week remembered that Miller had “lucky 13” as his seat number in the House chamber. He also remembered Miller’s sartorial disposition toward shorts.
“Rumor has it he may have asked if he could wear shorts in the House chamber,” Smith said in a text message. “He was told no.”
Added Smith, “Warren was the heart and soul of Elmore and the broader community. His humor, compassion and willingness to serve will be greatly missed.”
As a big man, Miller might have come across as gruff and intimidating, “but there was nothing hard about Warren,” Westman said. “He had a heart of gold.”
Speaking of things the exterior belies, Miller knew of Westman’s fondness for jelly doughnuts. Westman, who then headed up the House Transportation Committee, could tell when the Elmore Store had gotten a delivery of pastries — he’d enter the committee room and see a doughnut sitting on the table, at the spot reserved for the chairman.
“Sweet stuff like that,” he said. “I have great respect for Warren.”
