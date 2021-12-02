Legal cannabis won’t be for sale in Eden on April 20, 2023, unless 66.9 residents request a vote.
The Eden Selectboard won’t put retail cannabis on the March Town Meeting Day ballot unless they see a petition from residents asking them to do so.
That means 5 percent, or 67 registered voters of Eden’s 1,338 residents, must sign a petition requesting retail cannabis come up for a vote in March or the town will simply leave the issue on the table.
When Eden resident Sam Crocker approached the selectboard to warn an opt-in vote for retail cannabis, the board declined and asked for a petition instead. Crocker could not be reached for further comment, and it’s unclear if he’s organizing a petition drive.
Selectboard Chair Ricky Morin declined to answer specific questions about his or other board member’s individual thoughts on retail cannabis through Eden administrative assistant Freeda Powers.
“The board is getting the voice of the voters and feel the petition is the proper process for gauging that input,” Powers said.
Without a petition, Eden will likely end up like its more populous southern neighbor, Stowe, where the question of retail cannabis has been ignored and no petition has yet forced the issue. Without opting in, neither integrated licenses — those that allow the production and sale of marijuana products — or retail licenses will be made available in Eden.
Eden’s neighbors across Lamoille County are taking a variety of different approaches. Johnson already approved retail cannabis last March, well before more information about the process, the restrictions and allowances began to trickle out.
Morristown will vote Tuesday, Dec. 7, on whether to approve the sale of marijuana while Cambridge has taken only tentative steps toward exploring options around cannabis sales.
