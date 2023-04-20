The village of Morrisville may almost entirely exist as a self-sufficient trio of utilities funded by its customers, but there is still a veneer of village government that residents must fund each year.
Last week’s annual village meeting, held April 10, was a lightly attended affair. According to village clerk Sara Haskins — she’s also the town clerk, a job in which she spends most of her time — 19 voters signed into the meeting, for a voter turnout of 1.15 percent.
The taxpayer burden to run the village government is, all told, about $13,000, which includes government operating expenses of just over $12,000, along with $75 for each of the five trustees’ annual $1,500 salaries, most of which is funded by utility revenues. All spending measures were approved on voice votes.
Elections for village officers were uncontested and re-filled by incumbents.
• Tom Snipp was re-elected to a five-year term as village trustee.
• Shap Smith was re-elected as village moderator.
• Haskins was re-elected clerk and treasurer and tax collector.
A year of work
The village annual report includes Morrisville Water & Light general manager Scott Johnstone’s look back at 2022, including some of the upgrades and investments the utility made to its infrastructure.
On the electric side, that included rebuilding a transmission line that runs between Morristown and Johnson; continued improvements to the substation near Morristown Corners; and improving voltage along Earl Grey Road.
The light department retired one old bucket truck for the electric department and was expecting its replacement sometime this spring.
As previously reported, perhaps the most electrifying news was the utility’s 11.25 percent electric rate increase, its first in a dozen years. The utility also entered into a five-year agreement to buy power from a wind energy producer in Maine.
The water department also saw some improvements, according to Johnstone. Those included new water lines on Union Street and Fairwood Parkway West and preparation work for a new generator at one of the utility’s wells. The water department also got a computer upgrade so it can remotely manage water levels at the two reservoirs, “updating a very old, finicky system that failed whenever it was wet outside.”
Sewer department work in the past year included a new pump station on Bridge Street and relining sewer lines along that road and Portland Street.
Thanks to rapidly melting mountain snow and a some heavy rains over the past week, the water was flowing fast over Morrisville Water & Lig…
As for hydropower, Johnstone said Morrisville Water & Light has been working for 14 years to secure new permits for all three of its hydroelectric dams. That includes a years-long fight over the dam on Green River Reservoir, which Johnstone hopes could be resolved this year.
Johnstone painted a picture of a utility in an era between older energy technology and newer ones, which he has previously described as “the messy middle.”
“Let’s be clear, this transition to all electric, renewable energy will be wonderful, environmentally and economically, for our children, grandchildren and our environment,” Johnstone stated in his report. “But it requires the current generation to readopt the delayed gratification philosophy so prevalent of past generations. In 2022 it became apparent that we’ll have to endure some costs and impacts now to create that better future for future generations.”
People powered utility
The village annual report this year was dedicated to the Morrisville Water & Light employees who had to deal with Winter Storm Elliot, a Dec. 23 blizzard that left tens of thousands of Vermonters without power during the holidays.
The report said the line workers — “the people at the tip of the restoration arrow” — make up a young team and it was the first major storm experience for some of them.
The report said the other utility employees put in just as many hours, fielding phone calls from customers without power even as the lights were out in their own homes. Then there were the water and sewer employees “out in the elements working to clear debris, direct traffic and troubleshoot problems.
“They battled wind, cold and snow over these 48 hours with their single-minded resolve to ‘get the lights back on’ so our customers could enjoy their holiday plans,” the report states.
