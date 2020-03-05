The nation may have called it Super Tuesday, but here in Vermont, we know it as Town Meeting Day. It’s the one day of the year where you get to participate in something as close to direct democracy as you’ll get in this country, voting for local highway budgets and complaining about the roads, and filling select board and school board seats with your neighbors.

Here’s a glimpse of what Lamoille County residents were up to on our very own Super Tuesday.

• Cambridge voters set aside money to create a new nature preserve on what was once worn-out farmland.

• Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Vermont presidential primary, with twice as many votes as Joe Biden. Town by town primary results.

• Elmore’s rickety town garage, held together with two-by-fours and nails, occupied a sizable portion of the lakeside town’s discussion.

• In Johnson, increasing costs of public safety were discussed, as police, fire and rescue services make up a quarter of the town budget.

• The school budgets in the Lamoille North and Lamoille South school districts passed, despite the varied ways the budgets will affect property taxes. Some towns will face double-digit tax hike percentages, while taxes will go down elsewhere.

• Hyde Park residents slammed a proposal to have the select board appoint the town clerk and treasurer, instead of letting voters elect them. Voters wanted to keep that control.

• Belvidere approved the town budget, and set aside reserve funds for future expenses.

• Eden voters stuck to business, despite several opportunities for a detour.

• Morristown voters talked about paving and support for local organizations.

• Waterville talked about joining other towns in pushing for better internet connections.

• Wolcott elected Jax the Cat as mayor.

• After nearly two hours of conversation, Stowe voters unanimously approved the town budget of $13,014,744 on a voice vote.