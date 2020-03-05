The nation may have called it Super Tuesday, but here in Vermont, we know it as Town Meeting Day. It’s the one day of the year where you get to participate in something as close to direct democracy as you’ll get in this country, voting for local highway budgets and complaining about the roads, and filling select board and school board seats with your neighbors.

Here’s a glimpse of what Lamoille County residents were up to on our very own Super Tuesday.

Cambridge voters set aside money to create a new nature preserve on what was once worn-out farmland.

Cambridge approves budgets for town, elementary school

• Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Vermont presidential primary, with twice as many votes as Joe Biden. Town by town primary results.

Vermont's Presidential Primary

Elmore’s rickety town garage, held together with two-by-fours and nails, occupied a sizable portion of the lakeside town’s discussion.

Elmore: Voters will decide fate of town garage in upcoming vote

• In Johnson, increasing costs of public safety were discussed, as police, fire and rescue services make up a quarter of the town budget.

Johnson voters approve budget; cost of safety is rising

• The school budgets in the Lamoille North and Lamoille South school districts passed, despite the varied ways the budgets will affect property taxes. Some towns will face double-digit tax hike percentages, while taxes will go down elsewhere.

Budgets get support in Lamoille North
School budget passes easily for Lamoille South

Hyde Park residents slammed a proposal to have the select board appoint the town clerk and treasurer, instead of letting voters elect them. Voters wanted to keep that control.

Hyde Park voters retain their power

Belvidere approved the town budget, and set aside reserve funds for future expenses.

Budget, reserve funds approved in Belvidere

Eden voters stuck to business, despite several opportunities for a detour.

Eden voters stick to business, dodge detours

Morristown voters talked about paving and support for local organizations.

In Morristown, small spending brings on the bigger questions

Waterville talked about joining other towns in pushing for better internet connections.

Waterville passes budget, talks internet

Wolcott elected Jax the Cat as mayor.

Jax the Cat now mayor in Wolcott

• After nearly two hours of conversation, Stowe voters unanimously approved the town budget of $13,014,744 on a voice vote.

Stowe voters OK $13 million budget, wonder if highways should get more

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.