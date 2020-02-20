While the presidential primary and the majority of annual town business across the county will be decided on March 3, some school business will take place earlier.
Ballot voting on proposed budgets for the Lamoille North merged district — Belvidere, Cambridge, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson and Waterville — will be held March 3 but the annual meeting for the merged district was held Monday, Feb. 17 at the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center in Hyde Park. An informational meeting about the Lamoille North budget will be held Monday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at the tech center.
Here’s a rundown of when and where town meeting will take place across Lamoille County in less than two weeks. March 3 is also Super Tuesday, and Vermonters will be voting in the presidential primary that day along with voters in 13 other states.
Belvidere
Town Meeting Day begins at 10 a.m. at Belvidere Central School. The polls open at the same time at the school and will remain open till 7 p.m. The majority of school and town business is voted from the floor, but ballot items include the school budgets and the presidential primary.
Cambridge
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School. Town meeting begins at 9 a.m., also at the school. Ballot items include the high school budget and the presidential primary. Cambridge has its own elementary school and budget, and does not vote on the Lamoille North merged elementary budget. All other town meeting business will be decided from the floor.
Eden
The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Eden Central School. Town meeting begins at 9 a.m., also at the school. The majority of town business, including local elections, takes place from the floor. Ballot items will include the presidential primary and the school budgets.
Elmore
Voters will elect their municipal officials and approve town spending from the floor during an annual meeting that starts at 9 a.m. in the Elmore Town Hall. Polls are open at the town clerk’s office from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., just like in Morristown and Stowe, which are also part of the Lamoille South school district. Ballot items include the presidential primary, school board elections and the school budget. Also on the ballot is a special article asking voters to implement a 1-percent local option tax.
Hyde Park
The polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Lamoille Union High School. Town Meeting Day begins at 9 a.m., also at the high school. Ballot items include school budgets, presidential primary and local elections to the select board, school board, board of listers and Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District board. Other town meeting business will be decided from the floor.
Johnson
The polls open at 9 a.m. at Johnson Elementary School; town meeting begins at the same time in the same place. The polls will close at 7 p.m.; items to be voted on by ballot include school budgets, a moderator for Town Meeting Day 2021, other local elections and the presidential primary. All other Town Meeting Day business will be conducted from the floor.
Morristown
Town meeting proper takes place in the Peoples Academy gym while the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the town offices on Portland Street. The annual meeting starts at 9 a.m., and consists largely of town spending measures and elections for everyone other than select board, school board and Presidential primary. Those elections, as well as the school budget, are done by ballot. There’s also a ballot question asking voters to approve a non-binding resolution to “strongly support” completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail by 2025.
Stowe
There’s a new venue for town meeting this year, and it’s the old one. No longer held at the Stowe High School auditorium, Town Meeting Day starts at 8 a.m. at the Akeley Memorial Building on Main Street. Business at the meeting will be strictly town-related, with Stowe voters also asked to support the rail trail completion. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. downstairs from the annual meeting. In addition to the presidential primary, school district elections and the school budget, Stowe voters will cast ballots for two select board members and a lister.
Waterville
Town meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Waterville Town Hall. Polls will be open at the same location from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The majority of Town Meeting Day business is conducted from the floor; ballot items include the school budgets and the primary.
Wolcott
The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wolcott Elementary School. Town Meeting Day begins at 9 a.m. at the school. Only the presidential primary and the school budget are voted on by Australian ballot; the rest of town meeting day business will be decided from the floor.