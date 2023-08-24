This fall, Lamoille County will join 23 existing Vermont communities that host yearly WindowDressers events to build low-cost insulating inserts.

Stowe Electric Department and the energy committees in both Hyde Park and Stowe are partnering with Lamoille County Planning Commission on the event from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, and they’re looking for volunteers.

