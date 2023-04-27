Vermont State University is reversing course on changes to its libraries and athletics programs, putting an end — for now — to a controversial slate of decisions to transform member campuses.

The changes were announced Monday by Vermont State University interim president Mike Smith, who took over the institution after the surprise departure of embattled president Parwinder Grewal earlier this month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.