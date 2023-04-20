Dr. Parwinder Grewal

Dr. Parwinder Grewal

 Courtesy photo

Vermont State University president Parwinder Grewal has resigned after less than a year in the position and less than three months before the university is set to officially launch.

Controversial changes to libraries and sports programs will also be paused at the direction of the Vermont State Colleges board of trustees, officials said in a press release last week.

