The New England Commission of Higher Education has formally accepted the Vermont State Colleges System’s plan to create a new university, Vermont State University, on July 1, 2023.
“Achieving accreditation for Vermont State University is monumental,” Lynn Dickinson, chair of the state colleges system’s board of trustees, said. “Accreditation recognizes our strategic planning work, holds us accountable for maintaining high educational standards and ensures we make continuous quality improvements for our students. Additionally, the commission’s attention to our proposed hybrid university model is notable because it is a vital component of our strategy to make our educational offerings as accessible as possible for all Vermonters.”
The commission “commended the Vermont State Colleges System for its comprehensive, multi-year planning, making special note of the realistic and extensive work the system has undertaken, the selection of Dr. Parwinder Grewal as president of the new university, and the significant progress already achieved, according to a press release.
