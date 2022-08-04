For the eighth consecutive year, farmers across Vermont will open their barn doors and garden gates to welcome the public for a behind-the-scenes look at Vermont’s vibrant working landscapes.
Vermont Open Farm Week 2022 will be held Sunday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 14, and feature over 105 events at over 53 farms across the state.
Open Farm Week celebrates Vermont farms by offering visitors a backstage pass to learn more about local food origins, authentic agritourism experiences and the chance to build relationships with local farmers.
Farm visitors can look forward to maple and honey tastings, kids’ yoga on the farm, ice cream socials, behind-the-scenes tours, on-farm dinners, 5k races, pie contests and much more.
Each Open Farm Week event is created by a farmer and focused on highlighting the unique character of the host farm.
Many events are free, and some require preregistration. Visit diginvt.com for the schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.