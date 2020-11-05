Biden voters in Hardwick bemoan national division
The sun peaked out for a few minutes Tuesday as Jessica Deziel and Roy Cookson exited the Hardwick Fire Department Building, the town’s polling place this year.
Cookson, 68, and Deziel, 44, had just finished voting for Joe Biden. Cookson said that he was particularly excited at the prospect of removing the current president.
“Yeah, I’m fearful of him being there still,” Deziel added. “I think that’s maybe part of coming out to vote in person.”
Deziel and Cookson said that they would split a ticket if they believed in what a candidate stands for. Cookson said that he had done that in this election, voting for current Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
Deziel and Cookson were displeased with the contentiousness of political discourse, even among their good friends from the other party.
“Now, Jesus Christ, if you say you are voting for Biden, they want to fight. They don’t want to argue fight you; they want to fistfight, you know?” Cookson said. “If I was 40 years old again, I’d take that on with a frickin’ passion.”
— Emmett Avery
Young voter casts ballot squarely against Trump
11:58 a.m. — Johnson’s voters showed up in a steady stream on Election Day, braving blustery weather. Oakley Lisson, 25 and Kayla Turner, 19, of Johnson, came out to vote at the town’s municipal building.
Lisson said that his main mission in showing up was “pretty much just not having Trump in office another four years,” and Turner agreed. “Not really excited about the other options,” he said, “But that’s the real thing.”
— Rebecca Flieder
Hardwick Trump supporters mistrust mail ballots
A large Dodge pickup truck sat next to the polling place in Hardwick around noon today with two Donald Trump flags flying off the back, alternately flapping and getting tangled with their poles in the blustery wind.
When Ryan, Merle and Heather Cote emerged from the polling station, they said that they came out to vote for president. “This right here, Donald Trump,” Merle said, gesturing to the pair of flags.
The family said that they were voting in person because of issues with mail-in voting, including, they said, instances of ballots being set on fire, lost or tampered with in various other ways.
“So all these people that mailed them in, it’s kind of going to be moot. They’re going to have to go to a poll,” Merle said. “There’s just no way they can count them.”
— Emmett Avery
Voter vignettes were compiled by student journalists of the Community News Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.