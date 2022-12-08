Vermont Electric Cooperative, the Johnson-based utility that serves 38,000 customers in 75 northern Vermont towns, plans to raise its rates more than 8 percent to start the new year.
The proposed 8.19 percent rate hike, which must be approved by the state Public Utility Commission, is the highest percentage increase for the utility in a decade and is being driven by “significant upward pressure” on wholesale power purchases, according to Andrea Cohen, the co-op’s manager for government affairs and member relations.
Cohen said the increase comes amid a worldwide natural gas shortage, which makes all forms of energy go up in price, and the co-op’s power supply costs are projected to increase $4.8 million next year.
According to Cohen, at the end of last year Vermont Electric Co-op had a $77.9 million operating budget, with $13.5 million in capital project investments.
The natural gas shortage and subsequent energy cost increases underline how global the energy market is, even for a mid-sized Vermont utility, Cohen said.
“I don’t want to blame it all on the war in Ukraine and the Russian fuel market, but it does work its way to little old Vermont,” she said. “These power supply costs are out of our control, and when we go to the wholesale power market, we get what we get. We don’t make this stuff.”
The co-op had a 1.96 percent increase going into this year and a 3.39 percent increase in 2020, but also had six years without a rate hike dating back to 2015.
“We know that this is a challenging time for many VEC members, and this increase is not good news,” chief executive officer Rebecca Towne said. “We have done our very best to keep the rate request as low as possible given the significant cost increases VEC is facing.”
Indeed, over the summer, as the utility was talking with its larger business customers, there was a supposition that the rate increase would be more in the 10-15 percent range.
Cohen said the co-op “thoroughly explored” potential cost savings and was able to beef up its wind energy portfolio, which helped bring the increase down to 8 percent from earlier higher projections. The $2.6 million in COVID-19-era Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness the utility received helped cushion the blow, too.
She said the past-due amounts, which Vermont utilities were not able to collect during the height of the pandemic, are back to pre-pandemic levels — roughly $80,000 for 5,000 customers.
“That’s because, frankly, we have been able to disconnect, and for some people that’s the incentive they need to catch up,” Cohen said.
Towne noted that while staff worked hard to find ways to mitigate the increase, the co-op did not compromise on key safety and reliability investments, including its ongoing, robust tree trimming program and upgrades to core infrastructure. “Our commitment to delivering safe and reliable power continues,” she said.
Although the Public Utility Commission must approve the increase, the rate hike will be reflected in customers’ January bills.
“At the end of the process, which we’re not expecting until the spring, if they approve it as is, nothing changes and we just continue on,” she said. “If they approve a lesser rate, we have to reimburse our members the difference.”
