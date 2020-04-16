Painful though it is, Vermont’s cautious approach on the coronavirus crisis appears to be paying off.
The COVID-19 outbreak in Vermont could be “approaching a plateau,” state Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Monday, and there’s been no cascading transmission of the virus as there has been in hot spots around the world.
The state reported 21 new cases on Monday, but just four new cases on Tuesday, a steep drop from dozens a day earlier this month. It’s the lowest number of new cases since March 18.
A total of 752 people in Vermont have tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in 29 deaths as of Tuesday morning.
Vermont took sharp action in March — shutting down all school buildings, ordering non-essential businesses to close, banning large gatherings, promoting isolation and social distancing, and prohibiting in-restaurant dining, though takeout is OK.
Businesses have taken a big hit, but the sacrifices appear to be succeeding in slowing the spread of the virus.
Vermonters’ cooperation with his stay-home orders has been a “selfless gift” to the people most susceptible to the virus, Gov. Phil Scott said.
Levine said most new cases of the virus have not been in the community, but in closed quarters, such as nursing homes and prisons.
“The number of new cases every day is getting smaller and it’s leveling off,” Levine said. “We seem to be approaching a plateau. We will see if that is a sustained phenomenon, or a just a trend for several days. We are, in the general population of Vermont, not recording major outbreaks or spikes in our data.”
Scott — who has extended his “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order until May 15 — said he hopes Vermont can avoid earlier predictions that, in the worst of times, the state could have two to three times as many coronavirus patients as hospitals have beds available.
But he warned that the pandemic may be far from over.
“While we’ve seen a flattening of the curve, we still don’t know if we’ve reached the peak,” Scott said.
The governor has begun to look ahead at gradually reopening the state.
“We will open up the economic spigot a quarter-turn at a time,” Scott said. “Many just want to get this over with right now. And others are worried we will move too quickly. I will continue to act based on ... data and science.”
Scott, a Republican, said he will not be swayed by President Trump’s impatience about getting the economy going again.
“We’re going to do everything we can here in our state to protect Vermonters in the way we’ve been doing,” Scott said. “It didn’t take federal action to spur us into action, and it’s not going to be the federal government to determine when we take steps here in Vermont (to reopen).
“I want people to get back to work, but to pick an arbitrary date is irresponsible. It may give people a sense of hope, but if we have a false start ... and everything gets out of control, there’s going to be a lack of confidence in government. We want to make sure we’re doing it for the right reasons, and in a responsible way.”
Wear those masks
Levine recommended Monday that essential workers in stores and their customers use facial coverings to prevent the virus from spreading.
The Health Department has also released new Health & Safety Tips for Essential Businesses — wear cloth face coverings, sanitize high-touch areas, install plastic shields and limit the number of customers in a store.
Testing at elder homes
The state is conducting blanket testing for the coronavirus at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington and Decker Towers, a senior housing complex in Burlington.
There’s been no evidence of an outbreak at the two locations, but there have been at other senior living facilities and nursing homes. The worst was at Burlington Health and Rehab, where at least eight residents died.
Levine said many of Vermont’s early COVID-19 deaths were at nursing homes, but recent deaths have been mainly patients who were hospitalized. The state has taken precautions at elder care facilities, such as requiring a 14-day quarantine when people are discharged, and requiring all staff members to wear masks at all times.
Here and there
• Remote learning has presented challenges to school districts, which say some students are just not keeping in touch. While the state is being lenient on attendance, officials worry about the students who are not checking in.
• Grocery stores are reporting difficulty in procuring face masks for their workers, even as their customers heed recommendations from the CDC and the Vermont Department of Health to wear them when out doing errands.
• The Lamoille County Players at the Hyde Park Opera House “regret to inform you that we will not be producing ‘The Philadelphia Story’ or ‘Annie’ in 2020. We remain hopeful that we’ll be able to proceed with the remainder of the season as scheduled — the Children’s Theater Workshop, ‘Carousel’ and ‘Clue on Stage.’ Due to the continuing uncertainty, ticket sales will remain on hold for the time being.
“While we are sad to make this decision, we believe this is the safest course of action for our casts, crews, and patrons.”
Registration for the Children’s Theater Workshop has been postponed until May 1, though that is subject to change, depending on the pandemic.