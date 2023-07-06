Paul Spera

“It’s fascinating to me that there are so many organizations vying for distribution networks here in the state,” Paul Spera, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s assistant special agent overseeing field operations on Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, said at a recent countywide opioid forum.

 Video/photo from the 6th Annual Opioid Forum [LIVE] filmed by GMATV
6th Annual Opioid Forum

One of New England’s top drug cops said Vermont is far removed from the cartels and criminal outfits that have flooded America’s streets with evermore dangerous narcotics, but being the end of the line provides its own challenges.

Panelists

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux said, “but I’m pretty confident that, if any community can come up with solutions and everything, it’s this community here, because of how well we all work together.”
Roger Marcoux

Between January and March this year, there were 55 opioid-related deaths in Vermont, 10 more than the three-year average for that same time period, according to Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux, who spearheaded the first annual opioid forum in 2016.

Tags

