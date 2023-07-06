One of New England’s top drug cops said Vermont is far removed from the cartels and criminal outfits that have flooded America’s streets with evermore dangerous narcotics, but being the end of the line provides its own challenges.
“It’s fascinating to me that there are so many organizations vying for distribution networks here in the state,” Paul Spera, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s assistant special agent overseeing field operations on Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, said at a recent countywide opioid forum.
Spera said what makes Vermont unique is that the vast majority — as much as 90 percent — of drugs bound for Maine and New Hampshire come from one city: Lawrence, Mass.
By contrast, he said, distributors are coming into Vermont from much more varied locales: Springfield, Mass., and Hartford and Waterbury, Conn., but also from places like New York City, Philadelphia and Detroit.
He said when he was assigned to his current job, it was first time he’s dealt so much with end users — he started his career closer to the beginning of the narcotics food chain.
There was Cartagena, Colombia, where there were copious amounts of drugs being manufactured and packed for distribution, but where there isn’t significant drug use. He worked in Nogales, Ariz., a “gigantic port of entry” with about 10,000 people.
Again, though, “The drugs I would seize were never going to stay in Nogales,” he said.
New drugs
The drugs coming into America these days — and ending up in rural Vermont — are a different breed of opioid.
“Heroin is going by the wayside. We use the term heroin, but for all intents and purpose it is gone,” Spera said.
He said the two largest Mexican narcotics cartels, the Sinoloa Cartel — the largest in the world — and the smaller but more violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, have made the switch from plant-based drugs like cocaine and heroin to synthetic drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine and xylazine — known on the streets as “Tranq.”
“When you have plant-based drugs, you have things that are dependent upon nature — wind, rain, sun, individuals to harvest, land, crops,” Spera said. “We have gone from something that is finite to something that is infinite. There is no end. They can make as much as they want to make of it.”
This means dealers need a larger supply of users to increase the demand, and the cartels have been pushing opioids like fentanyl in pill form. Spera said drug dealers are “basically giving them away” by selling these synthetic drugs for $1 or $2 a pop.
For now, Spera said, these pills do not appear to be showing up in Vermont. Instead, fentanyl most typically arrives and is sold in bundles — 10 folds of wax paper containing a specified amount of fentanyl and stamped on the outside with a logo.
Spera hypothesizes that a reason there are fewer pills and more bundles being distributed here is because the organizations in Connecticut prefer powder. They can maximize their profits by adding things like horse tranquilizer to double or triple the volume.
Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux said this is an ages-old tactic — when he was in the DEA, he said some drug dealers used to smash up fluorescent lightbulbs and mix that dust in with the powder.
Spera said what scares him most now is the arrival of methamphetamine in Vermont, which he said “creates a different threat to our community” because its users can become more paranoid and violent than someone using opioids.
He said there have already been significant amounts of meth being pushed by the cartels into Maine and New Hampshire. So far, Vermont hasn’t been hit hard.
Rising deaths, helping hands
Between January and March this year, there were 55 opioid-related deaths in Vermont, 10 more than the three-year average for that same time period, according to Marcoux, who spearheaded the first annual opioid forum in 2016.
Marcoux said in 2012, there were about 50 opioid-related deaths that whole year. Last year, that number was 243. Nationwide last year, Spera said, it was 108,000.
“Even if people or families haven’t lost loved ones, the lives of people that are going through substance use disorder are ruined, they ruin families’ lives,” Marcoux said “It’s a monumental impact, and it’s so devastating for families to watch loved ones going through this. There’s not many families here in Vermont that haven’t seen the impact of this somewhere along the line.”
Marcoux said drug-related crime has gone up by magnitudes — 20 years ago, he said, there might be a few armed robberies in Vermont in a typical year, but now it’s “just about every week, or every day” that someone is sticking up a store. He said the people who are responsible for drug-related gun violence in Burlington “are also working this area.”
“We’re dealing with people from outside the area that, quite frankly, don’t care about the lives of people in our community,” Marcoux said.
It’s not just police working to stem the tide against a whole new universe of synthetic drugs. Lamoille County’s health care workers, recovery coaches, mental health counselors, and youth safety advocates are all working in tandem to keep people safe, to help them kick the habit or to educate them.
Meagan DeWitt, program director for Lamoille Health Partners’ medication-assisted treatment team, said the Lamoille Valley area has 28 medical providers serving about 400 patients in the area. DeWitt said the approach sees the doctors using medications like buprenorphine, Vivitrol or methadone to treat opiate dependence, in conjunction with behavioral treatment “to really treat the whole person.”
“Not only are we looking at how do we avoid withdrawal when someone stops using opioids and address cravings, but we’re also looking at how to bring someone into recovery,” DeWitt said, pointing to licensed drug and alcohol counselors to whom the team refers patients.
DeWitt said people used to travel out of the county to get that kind of treatment. Now, they can get it done in Lamoille County. Marcoux noted that folks in the county are getting a lot of things done.
“We still have a lot of work to do,” he said, “but I’m pretty confident that, if any community can come up with solutions and everything, it’s this community here, because of how well we all work together.”
