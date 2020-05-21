The 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard will honor Vermont’s front-line COVID-19 responders and essential workers with a flyover on Friday, May 22, including Copley Hospital in Morrisville at 12:51 p.m.
“This flyover is in honor of their professionalism, selfless service and commitment to our state and citizens when we need them most," said Col. David Shevchik, commander of the 158th Fighter Wing.
A formation of four F-35A Lightning IIs will takeoff from the Vermont Air National Guard Base in South Burlington at noon. The flyover is scheduled to last 90 minutes. The flight path will take the fighter jets over Morrisville and reach as far south as Bennington and Brattleboro and east to St. Johnsbury and the Upper Valley.