After two years of turmoil and departures, the Varnum Memorial Library in Jeffersonville is entering 2023 with stable leadership, a balanced budget, increased programming and a request to the town for an increase in funding.
As proof of its resurgence, the library touted a 46 percent increase in usership in a letter submitted to the Cambridge Selectboard by the Crescendo Club Library Association, the private group of volunteers that runs the library alongside a publicly elected board of trustees.
In addition to this jump in the number of patrons, the club also claims to have lent out over 8,000 books and offered 130 programs to the community run by staff and volunteers.
As proof of revived community support, the club’s treasurer, Hope Valiska, said in a letter to the selectboard that over 50 individuals and businesses participated in a digital silent auction held in the fall that netted the library over $3,000, surpassing what the library had budgeted for its harvest dinner, an event the club held as its marquee fundraiser in the past.
Barely on life support coming out of the pandemic lockdown in 2021, the library is now open 39 hours over five days a week with a small staff supplemented by volunteers.
After a public reckoning in the summer of 2021 prompted by the full resignation of the library’s entire staff at the time — who objected to the firm hand of then-trustees chair Krista Huling — the selectboard looked to get the library back on the right track last March by allocating $90,000 — $20,000 of which was conditional and parceled out at quarterly check-ins — a $50,000 increase from the $40,000 allocated the year before.
The Varnum board of trustees satisfied the selectboard’s financial reporting requirements to the extent that all but $5,000 of the conditional $20,000 was eventually given to the library.
Further drama hit the Varnum again last year when some patrons protested the library’s withdrawal from the HomeCard program, a cooperative of libraries that allows its members to check out materials at other facilities, a decision library trustees said they made due to a lack of data and control within the program.
Gary Chicoine, a member of the Cambridge Finance Committee, was a prominent critic of the library’s decision.
Selectboard member George Putnam’s attempt to mediate what became a personal and professional dispute between Chicoine and Huling over the program ended with Huling’s resignation and a promise from Chicoine to recuse himself from any finance committee votes involving Varnum funding.
Putnam was removed from his position as board chair in the aftermath for sharing the news of Huling’s resignation with the press before discussing the matter with fellow selectboard members. It was around this time, Putnam has said, he decided not to seek another term on the board.
Following this dust up, the library spent the rest of the year quietly stabilizing, offering a steadily increasing number of community events, maintaining regular hours and reestablishing itself as a community resource, a process that Huling began in 2021 that was fully realized under current trustees’ chair Teelah Hall.
2023 budget
Although last year’s allocation was initially deemed a one-time increase, with the selectboard hoping to return to the days when library funding was split evenly between the town and the library, the Varnum’s board of trustees has asked for a slight increase in its funding allocation to $97,000 and the town’s finance committee has signed off on it.
The selectboard also approved $14,715 for an update to heating and ventilation systems and internet infrastructure at the library.
Though he was present for the December discussion between library trustees and the town finance committee, it’s unclear from the minutes whether Chicoine participated in the discussion. Neither Chicoine nor a representative of the committee responded to a request for comment.
Despite falling short of projections in some income areas, the library trustees’ accounting of their 2022 finances show that by cutting spending in some areas — and making up for the shortfall in other income areas — they were able to end the year in the black, with about $6,000 more in income than expenses.
Grant income, projected to total $11,500 in last year’s budget, came in at just over $3,000, far below expectations. In conversation with the selectboard last week, finance committee chair Tricia Hogan indicated that the library planned to continue to keep regular hours and free up its head librarian to seek more grant money.
To make up for shortfalls, the library spent only about $6,000 on new media purchases even after it initially budgeted for $12,000. While spending more than expected on office supplies and other expenses, the library spent less than expected repairs and programs.
The ongoing attempt to wrangle the library’s overdue items remains an issue. According to Hogan’s conversation with the selectboard, the library has estimated there are $7,000 worth of unreturned media since 2018 and about $4,000 this year alone.
Library trustees told Hogan they’re stepping up calls and notices about overdue items and looking to other libraries like the Johnson Public Library as they craft a fair but effective policy.
Questions remain for the Varnum and its future as it heads into 2023, which will mark the 125th anniversary of the Crescendo Club and book lending in Jeffersonville.
In the wake of Huling’s resignation and the HomeCard outcry, the Crescendo Club formed a committee to consider the efficacy of the library’s public-private governance structure, but no changes to the current governance structure were discussed as part of budget talks.
Hall plans to step down as library trustees chair in May and was unable to answer questions about plans for a successor before the press deadline.
