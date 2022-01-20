The former library director at the Varnum Library in Jeffersonville threatened legal action in the months following her resignation over “untruthful characterizations” she says were made about her in a subsequent report released by the library.
Cambridge Selectboard members have declined to discuss any issue relating to the legal threats from Christy Liddy, citing advice from counsel, but did remove the Varnum Library Assessment Report, which was compiled by the board of trustees for the Crescendo Club Library Association, the non-profit that governs the library, from the town’s website.
The town also redacted a portion of the July 20 meeting minutes where Krista Huling, the chair of the library association’s board of trustees, presented and responded to questions regarding the report and Patty Genadio, the former library clerk, presented a statement on behalf of all eight of the former Varnum employees who quit last spring.
In response to a public records request for town documents in which the Varnum Library was discussed, the town provided the News & Citizen with over 500 pages of primarily email communications but deemed some communications and documents concerning the legal action exempt and privileged from disclosure under the law.
The documents reveal the selectboard’s full commitment to support Huling and library association, particularly following the presentation and selectboard meeting that the town later scrubbed from the town’s public website.
The documents also contained communications between a selectboard member and an official in another town that Liddy believes, along with the accusations leveled in the Varnum report, cost her a new job with a different library.
“I am hoping to settle other legal issues with both (the town and library association) without resorting to litigation and the associated burden on taxpayers, however, I am forced to leave all options open if they are unwilling to do the right thing,” Liddy said. “The evaluation of the Varnum which led to the report was conducted in a haphazard, careless and unprofessional manner. It damaged a lot of people and it damaged me personally and professionally and I want the record corrected.”
Despite the looming legal threat and the removal of previously public information, Cambridge plans to allocate $90,000 out of its 2022 budget to the library, $50,000 more than it was given in 2021, in a vote of confidence for the direction in which Huling and the library association are taking the library.
“We all really value our library,” said Courtney Leitz, chair of the Cambridge Selectboard and its liaison with the library, as she reiterated the town’s support for the library and the trustees.
Liddy’s story
Until now, Christy Liddy has remained relatively quiet on the record, despite bearing the brunt of the blame for the Varnum’s failures, according to the library association’s report and Huling public comments.
The Varnum report detailed the association’s concerns, including mismanagement of staff and the library’s collection, and letting the library building fall into disrepair, among other accusations.
Though not named, Liddy was specifically accused in the report of reducing the number of hours she worked without notifying the trustees, of not assisting the selectboard with the budgetary process for the library and of making personal purchases with the library’s PayPal account.
The story Liddy tells is much different than the one laid out in the Varnum report and has an explanation for the reduction in the hours she worked.
“I was a single parent raising a child with special needs. In addition, my child had also been traumatized by the death/suicide of his father, which occurred at the very beginning of the pandemic. I was forced out of my job in part because I could not obtain child care after being asked to do so by the board at a time when my son was not regularly in school due to the pandemic. Thus, I was expected to obtain child care in my own home despite the fact the library was still closed, and I was actually at home with him,” she said.
Liddy also said she got the sense that the library association trustees didn’t approve of her “inclusive and progressive vision for the Varnum and the community it served.”
After Liddy hosted a Drag Queen Story Hour at the Varnum, a popular event at Vermont libraries, Liddy said a trustee criticized her for not informing her first.
She wasn’t the only library employee who chafed under the library trustees. In a lengthy correspondence with selectboard members in October, Genadio accused several current library association trustees of bullying her and speaking to her inappropriately during her last days at the Varnum.
Liddy also characterized the trustee’s accusations that she had mismanaged the library’s PayPal account as totally unfounded.
She shared one example of correspondence between herself and Cambridge town clerk Mark Schilling after he alerted her that she had purchased a pair of John Fluevog shoes with the library’s PayPal account. Schilling reached out to her under the assumption it was a misunderstanding and Liddy promptly paid the town back.
“I have nothing to hide and would welcome a full and complete audit of the PayPal issue,” she said.
The PayPal accusations in the Varnum report may have not only publicly embarrassed Liddy, but cost her future work as well.
After leaving the Varnum, Liddy sought a job at the Stowe Free Library, which was itself seeing a flight of employees in the wake of accusations of bullying and mismanagement.
In an Aug. 10 email, Leitz told selectboard vice chair George Putnam that she had spoken with Stowe’s town manager Charles Safford regarding his concerns about Liddy after reading the allegations of financial mismanagement leveled in the Varnum report and published in the News & Citizen.
Leitz said she kept the call “to selectboard related concerns and perceptions” and that she told Safford that she “didn’t have all the personnel details” and “wouldn’t be able to comment,” but tried to “compliment (Liddy) where it was due and be honest about the shortcomings.”
Safford declined to comment on personnel issues, but Liddy claimed the accusations cost her the job in Stowe.
“I lost that job due to the untruthful characterizations in the report and the media regarding the PayPal account. I am in the process of seeking legal redress for the personal and professional harm it has caused me,” she said.
Despite her embattlement with the selectboard and library association’s board of trustees, Liddy said she still has nothing but goodwill to the institution of the library itself and that she even secured a sizable donation for the Varnum from a trust run by her late-husband’s family.
“I have always loved the Varnum and continue to love it and hope that it will thrive but cannot tolerate my actions being portrayed in a false manner,” she said.
Selectboard steps in
While attempting to manage the Varnum crisis that erupted last spring, the Cambridge Selectboard became more involved in assisting and supporting the library, perhaps more than at any other time in recent history.
While Leitz is the selectboard’s official liaison with the Varnum, Putnam found many ways to involve himself, sometimes stepping on Leitz’s toes in the process.
In mid-July, just prior to Huling’s presentation of the Varnum report, Leitz took Putnam to task for sending emails to the library board that “undermined” her position as liaison and undercut the relationship she had been attempting to foster with the library association trustees.
Putnam claimed he was “unhappy with the library situation” and, in small part, Leitz herself. He offered to buy her beer and talk it over, but the two settled on a summit in the park.
According to Leitz, the selectboard is getting along well and stressed the importance of selectboard liaisons to different town organizations in order to avoid confusion.
Putnam declined to comment on the interaction.
Even before reading the Varnum report, Putnam matched up to $500 in donations to the library’s summer reading program and sought to raise money for the library. Later on, he attempted to help rebuild the compromised Vermont collection by soliciting Cambridge residents.
After reading the Varnum report, Putnam sent a lengthy reaction to fellow selectboard members and diagnosed the root of the problem as the collapse of the Crescendo Club Library Association. He saw it as the volunteer group necessary for the library to exist, that the selectboard was unable to do anything about its collapse and expressed his wish to see it reinvigorated.
He also called Liddy’s resignation “likely inevitable” and that she was “not up to the job of serving as library director for the public-private partnership that is the Varnum Memorial Library.”
The day after Huling’s July 20 presentation to the board, which has now been entirely redacted, Putnam emailed her to tell her she had done an “outstanding” job and what she and the trustees had done was “heroic,” giving Huling singular credit for leading the charge to reorganize the Varnum.
After the Varnum report, Leitz said she didn’t believe “any further discussion was necessary” and that it was “time to put it to rest,” while Putnam said the library was in good hands and seemed hopeful that Genadio’s support was “dwindling,” though he commented that people both he and Leitz “know and respect” were still “liking” her statements against the library association trustees and selectboard on social media.
Selectboard member Cody Marsh also reached out to Huling on May 10 to express his support for her and promise a donation to the library, but other board members were less interested in bookish matters.
After Putnam attempted to cajole board member Larry Wyckoff into getting involved in the Varnum discussion in early June while pushing back at his attempts to decline, Wyckoff was eventually forced to tell Putnam that he did “not have the bandwidth to understand, nor deal with, this issue.”
Strings attached
After promising to provide more adequate funding in July, Leitz and the selectboard have come through with more than double what the library received from the town last year.
In general, the allocation is a vote for Huling’s leadership and the hope that her resuscitation of the library association will stick. According to guidelines, the town should ideally be responsible for only half of the library’s budget, but the depletion of the association led to severe underfunding from its private side.
After the mass exodus of the Varnum staff in the spring and the fight to explain herself to the town, Huling has led the stabilization of the Varnum by replacing former employees and volunteers with a much smaller staff and making improvements to the roof and floor of the library, a building that was originally built in 1930.
The money is not totally unconditional either. Of the $90,000 total, $20,000 will come with strings attached and the library will be required to provide the finance committee and selectboard with quarterly reports detailing its spending.
All the selectboard members came to an agreement that this would be a one-time act of municipal generosity and they would look for the library association to hold up its end of the bargain in the future.
