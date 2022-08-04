Seven Vermont 4-Hers and their coaches recently returned from the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Neb.
The annual competition, held June 26-July 1, attracted 691 youths from 39 states who competed on 169 teams. The Vermont delegation competed in two of the nine different disciplines: hunting/wildlife skills and smallbore .22 pistol.
Members of the hunting/wildlife skills team included Haley Michaud of East Hardwick.
Competitors in this discipline take part in several contests with the scores from each combined for a final overall score. These include a timed map and compass competition, shoot/don’t shoot hunting scenarios, identification of waterfowl, furs, tracks, scat and animal skulls, archery, .22 rifle and shotgun.
The team placed fourth overall. Michaud came in 39th. She is a member of the Green Mountain 4-H Shooting Sports Club in Lyndonville.
Michaud also placed at the recent 2022 4-H Shooting Sports Jamboree, July 15-17, at the Caledonia Forest and Stream Club in St. Johnsbury. She was fourth in hunting/wildlife, fourth in rifleand fourth in Seneca run, all senior division.
Hadley Michaud, also of East Hardwick, was fourth in rifle, in the novice division.
