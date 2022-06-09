In Kelly Keefe’s classroom at Lamoille Union High School, visitors will find a reflection of the teacher.
The overhead fluorescence is eschewed in favor of soft lamp light. Positive messages of encouragement hang on the wall. Snacks are on hand along with a cordoned- off section for those in need of alone time. It’s welcoming, calm and self-assured.
“I’m a real believer in letting the students be their advocates,” Keefe said. “Sometimes it is where a student needs 10 minutes to chill. Sometimes it’s just conversation, talking through it. The joy of this room is, while we’re working, we’re also trying to cover the emotional needs at the same time.”
But Keefe will soon be leaving her classroom behind as she ends her 38-year tenure as a special education teacher at the high school.
A Rutland native, Keefe initially believed she would become a nurse, but her course in life changed over a summer spent as a lifeguard at the Brandon Training School, a now defunct public institution that housed people with developmental disabilities. She got her undergraduate degree in Florida, which only reaffirmed her desire to spend her adult life in Vermont, and her graduate degree at the University of Vermont.
Since that time, Keefe has spent nearly 40 years dedicated to helping the wide swath of students who require special educational assistance, everyone from those dealing with social or emotional problems to those with anxiety issues and those on the autism spectrum, and she’s spent the lion’s share of that time working with those students at Lamoille.
Keefe has seen the huge shifts in attitudes toward the wide range of disabilities and disorders in the students she’s taught in those four decades and the prescribed pedagogy that goes along with it. She has, in this time, been asked to be an educator and a counselor or both, responsible for a wide variance of individual need.
And it’s all been worth it, particularly when it comes to helping students on the spectrum work their way through the education system.
“I find working with some spectrum students through the years very rewarding, especially when there’s that social breakthrough and independence, which is great,” Keefe said. “There’s cool opportunities where we’ve gotten students out there for different jobs, where they never really used to like school, and then they find it’s not a bad place and they feel some success.”
Despite its rural character, Keefe pointed out that Vermont has high-quality services for those with special needs and praised her colleagues for being accommodating and dedicated to helping her students in general education classrooms.
While some education policy initiatives have had varying degrees of success, according to Keefe, one welcome development on the eve of her retirement is the increase in school therapists, and she hopes their numbers will increase.
Keefe stuck it out through the first few years of COVID-19, where distance learning presented challenges to all students, but particularly unique ones to those who already faced barriers to learning under the best of circumstances.
Though she had never heard of the video conferencing software Zoom before 2020, Keefe embraced every tool she could to help her students continue to learn and maintain stability during a destabilizing time.
“I really got to know them,” she said. “You would have to see how they were doing, because sometimes you were the only outside person they were seeing for the day, so that was a pretty big responsibility.”
Now that students are back learning in person, Keefe decided now was the time to bow out. A lover of travel pre-pandemic, she’s looking to get back out into the world. But with a teacher shortage and a wellspring of social energy, Keefe also predicts she will likely return in a more limited capacity.
If the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” still needs a replacement host, though, Keefe could also see herself excelling at that job, with her penchant for helping people and effusive enthusiasm.
For those following in her footsteps, Keefe has a few choice words:
“Use your humor,” she said. “Don’t take everything too seriously or to heart because it’s a full and busy life as a special educator. Use your humor and use the folks that have been here. Don’t isolate yourself, get out there and have fun. Every day is a new beginning with new energy.
“And I think I would say to the state: please, less paperwork.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.