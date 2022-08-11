Upward Bound Students studying at Northern Vermont University in Johnson ended their summer program by hosting an event for families and children at Lamoille Family Center in Morristown.
A program that helps to bridge the gap between high school and higher learning for low-income, first-generation prospective college students, Upward Bound lets Vermont high school students stay in college dorms for four weeks in the summer.
This year the program’s service learning component included designing and producing a fun-filled night of kids’ activities related to the children’s book “Knight Owl” by Christopher Denise.
Students dressed up in handmade knight costumes greeted families at the entrance to the Story Stroll at the family center, which they transformed to look like castle doors. As families walked along the path, they stopped to look at the pictures of each page of the story while the “knights” read the story aloud, sometimes using puppets, accents and props to make the story even more interactive.
As families made their way through the woods with the help of special flashlights, they learned about the owl in the book who becomes a knight as he finds his place in the world. Families received signed copies of the book as they completed the Story Stroll and were invited to stop for a photo shoot in front of a castle scene painted by Lamoille Family Center’s Wendy Chauvin and her mom.
Over one hundred local residents attended the event.
Tony Blueter, Upward Bound director, and Deanne Blueter, who teaches for the program and also works as a family specialist at the center, organized the event. Taylor Butler, Upward Bound teaching resident advisor and alumni of the program, hosted two of the puppets.
