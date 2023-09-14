The United Church of Johnson is looking for the community’s help as it recovers from extensive flood damage.
The church and its small congregation have been battered but not defeated, and they have extended an invitation to the community to join them for a chicken dinner hosted at Johnson Elementary School on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 5:30 p.m.
The waters in the Lamoille and Gihon rivers rose to perilous levels after intense rainfall in the early hours of July 11 and devastated homes along Railroad Street and pivotal infrastructure like Sterling Market and the Johnson Health Center on the south side of Lower Main. The Gihon caused less visible, yet equally devastating, flood damage to buildings on the north side of the street as well.
The water reached a height of 6 feet in the small, low-lying thrift shop behind the church, ruining bins and racks full of clothing and destroying the business that has been the congregation’s main fundraising source for 20 years and an important source of new clothing for low-income shoppers in the area.
In the aftermath, the church’s dumpsters were so filled with water-logged clothing that they became heavy and overweight, costing the church thousands to remove.
As a dehumidifier still constantly runs, the church hopes to reopen the shop soon and is accepting new donations by appointment.
Though located on higher ground, over a foot of water filled the United Church’s main structure and had to be swept, scooped and shoveled out of the building in the days following the disaster. With the help of volunteers, particularly from the Stowe Community Church, the debris was removed, but the damage was done.
The highwater mark in the church is now visible by the absence of drywall and insulation, while the raised platform and carpet in the sanctuary and sound system were destroyed. Many hymnals were lost, though miraculously some survived.
The church’s kitchen was devastated, with expensive refrigerators, ovens and a dishwasher all irreparably damaged. Cabinetry and other fixtures throughout the church were also ruined by the water.
The sanctuary, illuminated by high light fixtures and simply adorned with stained glass, may be out of commission, but the dedicated congregation of about 24 active members still meets every Sunday at 9:15 a.m. for services led by Rev. Dr. WendyJaine Summers.
The United Church also serves the community beyond its immediate congregation with bimonthly free community meals before the kitchen’s destruction, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, Girl Scout meetings, parent groups and other fundraisers.
Like many churches in Vermont, the United Church is supported by a small but dedicated congregation that has dwindled from its once formidable size — the church’s organ survived the flood unscathed but not even a piano player can currently be recruited for services. This reality has forced the church’s executive board to look outside of for assistance in meeting recovery expenses.
The original United Church, once a Methodist church located where Johnson Woolen Mills now stands and built sometime in the 19th century, burned in 1969. The current structure was erected in 1971, a demonstration of the congregation’s vitality. The roof was replaced in 2015 and the executive board was discussing painting the building just prior to the flooding.
Its members still have deep roots in Johnson, too.
Sid Nichols and his wife have been attending the church intermittently since his retirement two decades ago and have ties to the former farmland that became the Laraway School. He joined the executive board a week before the flooding and has taken a lead role in managing the cleanup.
Mary Ellen Herold was baptized in the church’s former building and her father came to Johnson in the 1940s as a refugee after he was conscripted into the Wehrmacht following his displacement from former Czechoslovakia and captured as prisoner of war at the Battle of the Bulge.
He was friends with the father of Bob Sweetser, another executive board member, who told tales of the Flood of 1927, which only saw slightly higher levels of rainfall than the Flood of 2023.
The congregation is dedicated to restoring and continuing the mission of the church, come hell or high water.
“Hopefully, the good Lord will be with us enough so we can renovate it back to what it was,” Nichols said. “The Lord has given us the strength to do that, because it really isn’t my expertise.”
