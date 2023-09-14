The United Church of Johnson is looking for the community’s help as it recovers from extensive flood damage.

The church and its small congregation have been battered but not defeated, and they have extended an invitation to the community to join them for a chicken dinner hosted at Johnson Elementary School on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 5:30 p.m.

United Church of Johnson

In the aftermath, the church’s dumpsters were so filled with water-logged clothing that they became heavy and overweight, costing the church thousands to remove.

