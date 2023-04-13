Johnson village residents took care of business at their annual meeting as the municipality looks to move on from a period of turmoil.
At the April 4 meeting, village trustees and a group of civically involved village residents approved a $438,683 budget and other administrative articles. The crowd also discussed the ongoing exploration of town-village merger and how to spend funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Current village trustees B.J. Putvain and Ken Tourangeau retained their seats unchallenged. Diane Lehouiller, who did not seek reelection, was replaced by GiGi Beach, who has done everything from work with nonprofits to being a foster parent and says she has a burgeoning passion for municipal volunteering.
Following the annual meeting, trustees decided to apply their small allocation of rescue plan funds toward the construction of a new village garage, essentially following the advice offered by Gov. Phil Scott’s administration at a forum in March that municipalities should spend the money as soon as possible to free up more flexible general funds.
More broadly, the uneventful meeting marked the end of a tumultuous period as operational stability returns for Johnson village.
That turn began in earnest with the hiring of new village manager Erik Bailey last August. Former manager Meredith Dolan left the job last March.
“Frankly, it’s more than one person’s job, and some parts suffered because there was only one person,” Bailey said.
The Dolans departed primarily due to their conflict with village lineman Paul Stankiewicz, whom they accused of threatening Meredith after Stankiewicz attempted to report harassment he believed was being at least tacitly condoned by Troy.
The village responded by attempting to lay off Stankiewicz in direct violation of his union contract. Former trustee William Jennison supported Troy Dolan in the union-mandated arbitration that followed without informing his fellow trustees, but Stankiewicz was ultimately reappointed to the job.
Dolan quit in protest but remained employed by the village as a contractor.
Stankiewicz remains a member of the village’s lineman crew.
Dolan and all the village lineman except Stankiewicz filed a complaint with the Vermont Labor Relations Board against Diane Lehouiller, who shared a summary of the union arbitration decision with members of the public at an open selectboard meeting. Lehouiller claimed she had no knowledge of arbitration prior to that meeting and wasn’t aware the document was considered sensitive.
Bailey confirmed that, with Lehouiller and Dolan’s mutual departure, the complaint is essentially a moot point.
Even among each other, there has been little dissonance among the trustees lately, outside of recent discussions about whether Putvain’s wife’s employment with the town of Johnson was a conflict of interest following his investigation into the work of another municipal employee.
The trustees determined it was not a conflict after seeking legal advice.
