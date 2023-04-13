Johnson village residents took care of business at their annual meeting as the municipality looks to move on from a period of turmoil.

At the April 4 meeting, village trustees and a group of civically involved village residents approved a $438,683 budget and other administrative articles. The crowd also discussed the ongoing exploration of town-village merger and how to spend funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

