The gap between what the housing market says properties are worth in Stowe and what the town has them valued at continues to widen.
While this has an effect on the size of school-tax taxes Stowe property owners pay, it also means the town will need to do a townwide reassessment, perhaps as early as next year.
Stowe’s common level of appraisal (CLA) analyzes the difference between what the fair market says homes are valued at in a particular town and what the town has them appraised at. Stowe’s CLA is 90.87 percent. According to officials with the Lamoille South school board, the CLA accounts for more than half of the property tax increase that voters are facing with the $32 million budget up for a vote next week on Town Meeting Day in the three towns in the district — Stowe, Morristown and Elmore.
Stowe’s residential education tax rate is expected to increase 10.9 cents per $100 of property value, which means a homeowner with a half-million-dollar property will pay an extra $545 on his or her tax bill, compared to this fiscal year. The school district summary of the budget notes that, of that 10.9-cent tax rate increase, 6.2 cents of it is affected directly by the CLA.
Second-home owners get hit even harder, with a 13.3-cent tax rate increase
Morristown’s rate is estimated to go up 5.7 cents, with 1.3 cents of that attributable to the CLA in that town. Morristown’s ratio is 99.62 percent, which may seem about as close to 100 as one can get, but still a drop of nearly 3 percent over the past three years.
When it comes to CLA, the golden number is 100 percent. Anything below that means the state will assess the property for more than the town does; a CLA above 100 percent means the property would be reduced in value for tax purposes.
As school board Norm Williams notes in the opinion section this week, that can have the benefit of properties being actually worth more than the town says they are. But, as Williams points out, the other edge of that sword is higher tax rates in towns with decreasing CLAs.
Williams and fellow board members, when they signed off on the budget last month, knew it would be a tough pill for voters in Stowe and Morristown to swallow — Elmore voters actually get a tax rate decrease, but it’s unlikely that small town is going to make or break the budget on its own.
“We could stand on street corners, we could go house to house and say that 6 cents is not under our control, but a 13-cent increase? I can’t see passing,” Williams said in January.
It’s a stretch to blame the CLA entirely for the rising property tax rates. The common level of appraisal is only one variable in the complicated calculus that goes into determining education property tax rates in Vermont.
Just how complicated is it to figure this out? The tax department actually has a 51-minute video titled “The Herculean Task of Understanding Vermont’s Education Property Taxes.” Check it out at bit.ly/2VqKO39.
Back to the books
The state uses three years’ worth of property value data to set the CLA for each town. And that’s probably a good thing, since Stowe is already well below its current ratio.
Eleven months into the current assessment year, which starts April 1, Stowe’s listers have a working ratio of 81.13 percent. That is a work in progress, though, and many of the properties that have been sold in the past year might not count toward the CLA — things like friendly sales among families or foreclosures.
Stowe town assessor Tim Morrissey said re-evaluations of all the properties in a town are typically done every eight to 12 years, depending on how the market is behaving. The market is booming compared to a decade ago, so the state thinks Stowe’s properties ought to be worth more.
The state has a built-in trigger for communities to go back to their books and reappraise their property values.
Towns used to be able to fall to 80 percent of fair market value before the state made them re-evaluate things. Now, it’s 85 percent, and there’s an upper ceiling, too, of 115 percent.
“We’re probably going to start looking at doing one next year,” Morrissey said.
Stowe is no stranger to reassessments, conducting one in 2012, just as the country and state were starting to emerge from the housing crisis. Morrissey was there for that one, assisting his predecessor, Tom Vickery, who will return the favor for the next reappraisal.
The process is cumbersome and necessary, but the state provides funding for it, Morrissey said. Stowe has about $230,000 in its appraisal fund, so the town will be able to do an in-house reassessment and not have to contract out for it, Morrissey said.
In addition to 2012, the town adjusted its property values in 2005, 1996, 1984 and 1977, according to a town records.
The statewide CLA has also slowly decreased in recent years. Casey O’Hara of the state tax department said it’s practically impossible go below 85 percent, because the percentage rebounds as towns catch up.