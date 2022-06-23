This spring, students from Peoples Academy’s Unbound afterschool program at River Arts pondered how art engages with the community when installed in public places.
In the first few classes, students explored how ordinary public spaces can be enhanced by public art and the differences between permanent installations and temporary public artworks.
Perhaps you’ve already stopped by River Arts and witnessed its tiny clay animal machine, an idea born from the joy of gift giving as an art form.
“It doesn’t matter if someone is young or old, receiving a tiny clay animal is a moment of wonder and joy. We’ve already seen over 200 tiny clay animals find their way to new homes in the pockets of community members,” Lisa Wolfgang, co-director of programs and events at River Arts, said.
The tiny clay animal machine will be back this summer at public events, including Wednesday Night Live at the Oxbow, Music on Main at the Gazebo on Main Street, and Movie Nights at the Library.
Building on this foundation of “What is public art,” students began planning Unbound’s main project, a permanent sidewalk mural at the Morristown Centennial Library. Tying into the library’s summer reading theme Oceans of Possibilities, students brainstormed ways to create a sidewalk mural that would capture the color and texture of moving water.
The students decided they wanted to create pools that passersby could look down on. A rough draft of the art installation will at the Morristown Post Office through the end of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.