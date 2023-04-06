Michael K. Ulrich, 31, of Washington Highway will remain in custody pending trial in U.S. District Court in Burlington because a magistrate judge ruled earlier he is a danger to the community.
Meanwhile an unidentified co-defendant named in the same indictment remains on the run, authorities said. The co-defendant’s name and the entire first count in the two-count indictment is blacked out.
The indictment names Ulrich in the second count for running the drug house.
Sharad Collier, 25, of Hartford, Conn., ran out the back of the Ulrich-Shields residence when state and Morristown police arrived at the home Feb. 28, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in court papers.
Morristown Detective Lt. Todd Baxter reported a police K-9 was deployed and tracked Collier to a nearby shed belonging to a neighbor, court papers note. The neighbor said Collier never had permission to be in the shed.
Collier had a two-hour standoff with police before he eventually surrendered, ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo said.
He was later released and has not been seen in recent weeks, officials said.
While searching the Ulrich-Shields residence, police spotted wax glassine baggies used to package controlled substances, including heroin and fentanyl. Police also seized three bags of crack cocaine totaling about 75 grams along with drug paraphernalia, including scales to weigh the drugs, Brimo said.
The crack cocaine was found in a bedroom used by Collier, Brimo wrote. He said investigators also found a Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol in the same room.
Ulrich appeared for his federal arraignment on Thursday by video from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, where he has been held since his arrest March 15 on federal charges based on a criminal complaint filed by the ATF.
The court hearing was initially billed as a probable cause hearing, but it was converted to an arraignment after the grand jury in Burlington issued the two-count indictment on March 23.
Assistant Federal Defender Mary Nerino asked for 90 days to investigate the case and consider pre-trial motions.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle set a June 28 deadline.
Ulrich was arrested by state police about 10 days before the raid on his home on a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs in Jeffersonville, records show.
Police say he was driving 61 mph in a 40-mph zone near the Aubuchon Hardware Store on Vermont 15 at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 19, trooper Keith Cote said.
Doyle noted at the original detention hearing that Ulrich’s criminal record includes felony convictions for burglaries in 2013 and 2020 and unlawful mischief in 2020. Ulrich also has several misdemeanors convictions, including two drug possession cases in 2012 and 2013 that both netted jail time, records show.
Ulrich also had four violations of probation cases in the past two months, Doyle noted.
