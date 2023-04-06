Michael Ulrich

A three-time convicted felon has pleaded not guilty in federal court for storing, distributing and using drugs at his Morristown home.

Michael K. Ulrich, 31, of Washington Highway will remain in custody pending trial in U.S. District Court in Burlington because a magistrate judge ruled earlier he is a danger to the community.

