Each day, ongoing operations at Bill Hoag’s Two Sons Bakehouse relies on his most mercurial, yet essential, coworker to keep things running.
“It’s been with me since I started really,” Hoag said. “It gets cranky when it’s really cold or if it’s really hot and humid. You’ve got to baby it and understand what’s going on around you to make it work.”
The coworker in question is, of course, his 17-year-old sourdough starter.
It’s the living, breathing container of wild yeast that is an essential part of the crusty artisan bread bearing the twin boar insignia and the brand named for his two children that has proliferated throughout Lamoille County restaurants and grocers since 2020.
Hoag’s wholesale operation — through which he supplies north central Vermonters with baguettes, miche loaves and tantalizing seeded ryes — has proliferated rapidly since he established a base of operations near the mouth of Smugglers Notch in Jeffersonville two years ago.
With about 50 wholesale accounts, Hoag sought a new outpost for his operation. He found one in Hyde Park, a turnkey sale at the former location of the Fork and Gavel restaurant, which closed last September.
Along with a new base of operations to supply buyers more efficiently in Stowe, Hardwick, Waterbury and Waitsfield during the long winter months when the Notch Road is closed, he’s also found the prime location to expand his growing customer-facing operation.
But as his operation expanded, Hoag’s hands are still marked by flour and scraps of dough as he still manages day-to-day operations of his growing gluten empire.
Rising and expanding
Bespectacled and flannel wearing, the only part of Hoag that gives away his roots in southern New Jersey is the worn Philadelphia 76ers cap on his head.
The baker came to Vermont when his wife took a job teaching kindergarten in Johnson. The couple was only planning to stay a couple years, but that was 20 years ago. Hoag, who has been cooking since he was 16, took a job at Harvest Market in 2005. When the bakery closed in 2020, he struck out on his own.
Hoag brought with him another veteran of Harvest Market. Laura Bradford, originally from San Francisco, is now pastry chef at Two Sons. She also helps with the wholesale operation.
Bradford rounds out the bakery’s sourdough bread, bagels and non-sourdough brioches and burger buns with finely-crafted croissants — the unassailable plain iteration along with other constructions that include ham and cheese as well as an inspired turkey, cheese and caramelized onion croissant — and other pastries.
After offering a breakfast menu that included customizable sandwiches firmly grounded in — what else? — the bagels and bread produced at the Jeffersonville location, opening a cafe with an expanded breakfast menu in Hyde Park was a natural path forward.
The Hyde Park menu does have a breakfast sandwich — scrambled eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese garlic sausage, bacon, sausage or capicola — but it also has a lot more.
There’s traditional pancakes and French toast, but then there’s a French toast made from cardamom babka topped with a splendor of caramel and maple. A house-made English muffin, which has yet to appear on the wholesale market, is the base for a hollandaise and capicola eggs benedict. Cheddar and chive biscuits serve as the foundation for the biscuits and gravy.
For the rare diner that’s come to Two Sons without an interest in bread, a hearty corned beef hash and delicate omelet are available as well.
Hoag has no plans to stop at breakfast service either. He teamed up with Adam Noë — a Tennessean chef whose culinary pedigree recently includes Stowe Mountain Lodge, Topnotch and The Inn at Essex — to eventually expand the Hyde Park menu. Brunch will eventually take over the weekends and soon include a lunch service offering burgers, falafel and a jerk chicken sandwich, among other dishes.
Dinner is on the horizon, but details are under wraps.
The Jeffersonville location isn’t standing still either. Hoag and his team have been offering pizza specials on Fridays and Saturdays with white, margherita and pesto pies with customizable toppings. A meatball parm and classic Italian sandwich also round out that menu.
Though Hoag’s business has grown about as fast as a loaf of his sourdough, he’s really aiming for longevity and sustainability while looking forward to filling a void in the village of Hyde Park.
“It’s nice to be part of the community and add another dimension to it,” he said. “I’m humbled to come in behind John (Decker of Fork and Gavel) and start something and hopefully we can live up to his expectations and what he’s already started.”
•••
The Two Sons Bakehouse on West Main Street in Hyde Park serves breakfast, pastries and more from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day.
The Jeffersonville location on Route 108 near Smugglers Notch is currently operating its spring hours, open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The location also serves pizza from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
