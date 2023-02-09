Morristown residents on March 7 will elect two representatives to the town selectboard, and there is competition for both seats.

Current board member Jess Graham is not running for reelection to another three-year term, leaving the door open for two newcomers. Both candidates answered questions about the issues facing Morristown residents this year.

Richard Craig

Richard Craig
Laura Streets

Laura Streets

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.