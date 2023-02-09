Morristown residents on March 7 will elect two representatives to the town selectboard, and there is competition for both seats.
Current board member Jess Graham is not running for reelection to another three-year term, leaving the door open for two newcomers. Both candidates answered questions about the issues facing Morristown residents this year.
In the other race for a two-year term, incumbent Brian Kellogg is running for reelection against Travis Sabataso. Their answers will appear in next week’s paper.
Voting will be done by Australian ballot and, according to town clerk Sara Haskins, all eligible voters will be sent a ballot next week.
Three-year hopefuls
Richard Craig
Age: 52
Day job: network engineer
Other boards, commissions: Morristown justice of the peace, former Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club president and board chair. Copley Run for the Heart board member. Varsity coach for the Peoples Academy track and cross-country teams.
Laura Streets
Age: 63
Day job: LLSEvents, LLC — events and digital marketing, independent contractor, manager of the Morrisville Farmers Market
Other boards, commissions: former member of both the Morristown Planning Council (two years) and Morristown Developmental Review Board (six years).
• What are the most pressing issues facing Morristown residents?
Craig: Balancing development and infrastructure needs with low-income housing availability. We all know that Morristown is growing. We have to sustainably manage that growth.
Streets: Affordability, housing, living wage jobs and quality of life are the first broad categories that immediately come to mind, each with its challenges but all interconnected.
• Voters are being asked to approve a $10 million budget, which is more than 30 percent higher than the current fiscal year’s budget. Do you support the proposed budget? Why or why not?
Craig: I think we could make some adjustments to the budget. I don’t think it is as cut and dried as perceived. Many people in our community are on fixed incomes who will struggle with any additional increase in their personal budgets. We are in challenging times. Prices of everything we consume are rising daily and the town is not exempt from those increases.
Streets: First, I want to dispel an untruth that is being shared. If the budget does not pass, no services will be cut, and there has been no mention of cutting any current services that residents enjoy going forward. The new budget would not go into effect until July 1. That being said, any revisions would need to happen promptly.
I have just recently viewed the actual budget and year-to-year comparisons, thanks to a group of concerned citizens whose persistence has resulted in a published budget on the town website. After review, it needs more of a deep-dive analysis, comparisons and review. I am confident that many areas can be made more efficient with no loss of services, eliminating redundancies in expenses and perhaps drafting a plan for deferring some costs if necessary.
I believe there have not been adequately advertised public hearings or negotiations. Time is needed to rework this budget and .05 percent here and another .05 percent there can add up and have no drastic effects on any single department or town service. The current five-member board has put forward this 30.8 percent increase and more than 12 percent last year.
After March 7, there will be at least one newly elected selectboard member, and potentially two, who can offer new perspectives and objectivity to the budgeting process. I believe that we cannot pass this budget. The residents and businesses in town cannot afford this. I will vote no and hope to have the opportunity as a selectboard member to help create long-term sustainable, financially responsible plans for the town.
• What are Morristown’s most pressing infrastructure needs?
Craig: Morristown, like the rest of our state, needs access to competitive high-speed internet service options.
Streets: Parking and traffic concerns have been voiced for the past few years. With many new folks moving to town, these issues must be addressed. A newly formed parking commission has sent its recommendations to the selectboard for consideration. We need further studies on traffic flow to the schools, bypass accesses and through town.
Incorporating sidewalks in the village and bike paths and lanes in town will encourage people to walk or bike to the village, promoting recreational traffic and a healthier, happier community. I would love to see a link between the rail trail and Stowe.
Many of our older town dirt roads need work, and paving will continue to be an issue.
• What are your feelings on the pace of development in the past few years?
Craig: I feel the pace of housing development has outrun the availability of some of the services in our community. I do not think we have fully seen what the impact of this will be on the community from school to emergency services to shopping.
Streets: New development in Morristown is inevitable. I am concerned about the increasing urgency to solve the housing crisis in Morristown and the accelerated rate of development these past years. We need to ask what we want the town to look like in 10 years and whether it will be a place we want to live.
We need to take a long-term strategic and sustainable approach to development. Zoning bylaws dictate what is required and currently allowed. These all comply with federal fair housing and non-discrimination laws, state statutes and regulations.
Serving on both the planning council and development review board has been an invaluable experience in understanding how applicable our bylaws are and where they need clarification or refinement.
Any changes to the zoning bylaws are very time consuming. The planning council must recommend the bylaw change for approval by the selectboard and village board of trustees, which is further reasoning for having a proactive selectboard that can look to the future, where we are going and work toward those goals.
• What personal and professional experience do you bring that would make you an effective representative on the selectboard?
Craig: My profession requires me to think outside the box to solve problems while working closely with many different departments to meet common goals.
Streets: I have had two successful careers, first in the arts and the other as an events and digital marketing business owner in Vermont. With a diversified background and experiences unique to the board, I hope to bring more balance and equitable representation of residents.
In my first career, I toured throughout the U.S. I know what it is to be a struggling artist trying to pay bills and rent. I am a member of four unions and have worked with many others. I have worked for some of the largest theatrical producers in the U.S, both for-profit and non-profit, learning the art of negotiating in contract talks with Madison Square Garden, Radio City and the Actors’ Equity Association.
Twenty-two years ago, I retired from the arts and chose Morrisville as my permanent home. I have lived in almost every state in the country, living in rent-controlled apartments, corporate apartments, short-term rentals, owned a condo and am now a homeowner. These experiences are invaluable in addressing housing and development in Morristown.
As an independent contractor and business owner, I have extensive experience with business finance, budgeting and insurance. Independent business owners are an underrepresented group on our current and recent selectboards. As a conscious supporter of our local businesses, I would welcome the opportunity to make Morristown attractive to new companies and support current businesses.
I have a clear agenda of what I hope to accomplish and a timeline to achieve these goals.
