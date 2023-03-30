Police arrested two men for selling fentanyl and crack cocaine last week out of an apartment above the Morrisville post office, a drug bust that came after months of investigation and surveillance of the apartment and its tenant.
Police say more than $10,000 worth of narcotics and $14,000 in cash were seized as part of the investigation. It was the second significant Morristown fentanyl bust in the past month.
According to affidavits from Morristown and Stowe police departments, Robert Demar, 61, of Morrisville, and Jerod Jeremiah Fairley, Jr., 22, of Georgetown, S.C., were both arrested March 23 for fentanyl trafficking and other narcotics charges.
The arrests were the result of an investigation into possible drug dealing from Demar’s apartment above the Morrisville post office that began last summer. According to Stowe Police Department detective Fred Whitcomb, a confidential informant came forward in August and agreed to wear an electronic recording device and purchase drugs from Demar, which the informant had allegedly done on numerous occasions in the past.
A few months later, in late October, the informant told police that Demar, who goes by the nickname “Weatherman,” had reached out to sell the informant crack cocaine. The informant was outfitted with the recording device and given cash with the serial numbers documented to buy the drugs.
According to police, the informant purchased the drugs from Demar, who came out of his Portland Street apartment to make the transaction, all the while with police checking out the area.
After the transaction, police tested the drugs and determined it was crack cocaine.
According to police, the informant repeated this routine two more times — on Feb. 20 and during the week of March 20 — buying fentanyl in addition to crack, all while wired and surveilled by police and all from the apartment above the post office.
On March 23, last Thursday evening, investigators from Morristown and Stowe police departments and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant for the apartment. There, they found Fairley with two women. Police say Fairley had cash and drugs on him, but he claimed they were all “Bob’s,” apparently referring to Demar.
Morristown police chief Jason Luneau said that 2.78 ounces of crack cocaine with a street value of $7,784 and 9,568 milligrams of fentanyl, about the weight of a AAA battery, valued at $3,680 were seized in the bust. Additionally, police seized $14,156 in cash.
Soon after they searched his apartment, police spotted Demar on nearby Pleasant Street and arrested him. According to court records, Demar was carrying crack cocaine and a digital scale.
On Friday in Lamoille County Superior Court, Demar pleaded not guilty to fentanyl trafficking, three counts of cocaine sale and one count of cocaine possession, all felonies. Fairley pleaded not guilty to felony fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession.
The bust was the second to lead to fentanyl trafficking charges in Morristown in less than a month. On Feb. 28, police arrested a man who allegedly jumped out the window of a Washington Highway home police were searching and later found fentanyl on him. Another man, Michael Ulrich, was later charged in federal court with running a drug house at the property.
