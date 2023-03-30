Police arrested two men for selling fentanyl and crack cocaine last week out of an apartment above the Morrisville post office, a drug bust that came after months of investigation and surveillance of the apartment and its tenant.

Police say more than $10,000 worth of narcotics and $14,000 in cash were seized as part of the investigation. It was the second significant Morristown fentanyl bust in the past month.

