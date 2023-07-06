Jae Basilière of Johnson and Kim Anetsberger of Hyde Park have graduated from the Vermont Leadership Institute at the Snelling Center for Government.
The Class of 2023 celebrated with family members, colleagues and friends June 3 at Basin Harbor in Vergennes.
Basilière is chief diversity officer for Vermont State University, while Anetsberger is executive director of the Lamoille Community House.
As a participant in the Vermont Leadership Institute, Basilière and Anetsberger joined 23 other leaders from around the state for a unique series of eight overnight sessions designed to foster relationships and explore some of the most important issues facing Vermont.
With session themes including personal leadership adaptation, complex systems thinking, public policy, innovation, and leadership paradigms that actively promote diversity, equity and inclusion for all Vermonters, the program challenges and supports participants to develop self-awareness and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong, effective leadership and thoughtful action.
The Snelling Center for Government is a non-partisan, non-profit organization committed to fostering responsible and ethical civic leadership, encouraging public service by private citizens, and promoting informed citizen participation in shaping public policy in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.