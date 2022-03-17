Two neighboring communication union districts are formalizing plans to build, own and maintain an open-access fiber broadband network that can host multiple internet service providers.
When construction is finalized, Northwest FiberworX and Lamoille FiberNet intend to serve every on-grid home and business within their 31 member towns.
The network will create a marketplace for retail internet service, telehealth and mobile providers, enterprises, schools, towns and other entities.
“We believe we have a model for success. There are many moving parts and hurdles ahead, but with support from the Vermont Community Broadband Board and communication union district leadership, we’re committed to our mission of bringing affordable and reliable access to all in our communities,” Sean Kio, executive director of Northwest FiberworX, said.
Vermont has committed over $300 million to accelerate community efforts that advance its goal of achieving universal access to reliable, high-quality, affordable, fixed broadband achieving speeds of at least 100 Mbps. A combination of state, federal and private funding will be used to advance the infrastructure project.
“By joining forces, the communication union districts represent a larger population that improves economic efficiencies working with broadband consultants, service providers and network operations vendors,” Val Davis, executive director of Lamoille FiberNet, said.
The group is in advanced discussions with what would be the network’s first retail internet service provider, Google Fiber, which is currently used in 18 metro areas across the United States, and which is notable for its high speed (up to 2GB).
