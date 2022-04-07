Joel Page has not yet left the building. But he will at the end of the year.
Page, the Lamoille County assistant judge who has served in the position since 2015 as something of an epilogue to a 33-year career as the county state’s attorney, is not seeking re-election.
“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Lamoille County for 42 years as state’s attorney and assistant judge,” Page said in a recent statement.
Elected office seekers have until the end of May to declare their candidacy, but Page said he wanted to get the news out early. The assistant judge — a uniquely Vermont position also known as a side judge — is a four-year term, like other county positions such as state’s attorney and sheriff.
Page’s term ends in February 2023.
Named because they often sit on either side of a presiding judge during court proceedings, these “lay judges” have traditionally served as eyes and ears of the county, offering facts about the area to the presiding judges who rotate in and out, from county to county, every year or so.
They also help oversee the county courthouse budget, allocate money for the sheriff’s department, maintain buildings and grounds, and handle courthouse administration.
Page and his fellow side judge, Madeline Motta, are currently heading up a lawsuit on behalf of the county, suing the village of Hyde Park for what they call an unfair water rate structure. It is unclear what Page’s involvement will be if the lawsuit drags on past the end of his term.
Page was first elected assistant judge in 2014. Prior to that, he had served as Lamoille County state’s attorney since 1981, when Gov. Richard Snelling appointed him to replace Joseph Wolchik, who had resigned midterm.
Page, who lives in Jeffersonville, is a seventh-generation Vermonter and a fourth-generation lawyer. His great-grandfather, also named Joel Page, was the Lamoille County state’s attorney from 1888 to 1890.
Page grew up in Burlington and Charlotte and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Vermont and a law degree at the University of Maine Law School. He started his law career in private practice, specializing in family and real estate law.
