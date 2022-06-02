Road construction is well underway in Lamoille County, as the state highway running the breadth of the county has temporarily gone from bad to worse, and as towns look to shore up their local roads and fix their bridges and culverts.
Here’s a look at highway work to expect this summer.
Route 15
The second phase of the state’s repaving of Route 15, which this summer is tackling the stretch of the thoroughfare between Hyde Park and Johnson, saw the heavily trafficked road go from blacktop to dirt earlier in May.
With subsequent rain and no abatement in the number of drivers, conditions on the road deteriorated quickly with pockmarks and potholes proliferating at a rapid pace.
This has resulted in seemingly inevitable vehicle damage. Morrisville resident George Chaliff posted on social media that flying rocks had cracked the windshield of his Mazda and his daughter’s Honda while he suffered a blown tire to boot.
Chaliff’s initial complaint was met with a torrent of commiseration and claims of flat tires and damaged vehicles.
For those who must frequent Route 15, there’s some relief on the horizon. Base course paving is scheduled to be completed by the end of June, according to the agency, which will at the very least improve the road from its current conditions. The final lift of pavement is set to be completed late in the summer with the full project completed by October.
In the meantime, the agency encourages drivers to use caution and reduce speed, for those who haven’t already found out the hard way.
Those who have suffered or will suffer damage related to this construction can report the damage and provide information to file a claim with the contractor’s insurance company by contacting Delia Makhetha at 603-263-8881 or at delia.makhetha@wsp.com.
Residents frequenting the stretch of Route 15 between Cambridge and Johnson should begin preparing themselves mentally and emotionally now as that section of the road is set to be resurfaced next summer.
Johnson
Johnson will be doing some paving work on Clay Hill and River Road West as early in the season as possible, but with no firm dates set for the work.
Grow Road will soon see some ditch maintenance and Clay Hill, Maple Hill and Collins Hill roads will also become construction zones in early summer.
Lendway Lane will undergo ditching and culvert upgrades in late summer or early fall frame to a grant the town received.
Johnson’s road crews will also tackle major improvements for the rest of Fox Lot Road, also thanks to grant funding, and that work is set to begin in September.
“We will also continue to grade and reclaim roads throughout the town,” town administrator Brian Story said. “We’ve had some great success using a disc machine to reclaim gravel from the edge of the road. That helps us use less new material when we’re grading.”
Cambridge
Cambridge has some road construction projects this summer supported by grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as other construction projects.
FEMA funds will cover the replacement of culverts on Clif Reynolds and Andrews roads.
Other funding will reclaim 2,000-3,000 feet of Westman Road, a gravel road degraded annually during mud season, and a project that will fix ditches, replace culverts and add surface material on Pumpkin Harbor Road and up 2,500 feet on Bartlett Hill, a stretch extending from Upper Pleasant Valley Road to Pollemus Road. and another stretch from Route 15 to Gooseberry Lane.
The culvert replacements on Clif Reynolds and Andrews roads will require short delays or possible half-day road closures, according to highway manager Eric Boozan.
The reclamation of Westman Road will require road closures and detours during the workday, but the project has not yet been scheduled, though Boozan is hoping for a late summer or early fall timeframe.
The Agency of Transportation will also be working on culverts on Route 15 between Johnson and Cambridge.
Eden
Eden plans to pave a portion of East Hill Road, replace failed Bridge 13 and repair the concrete on Bridge 15, both on Blakeville Road, and replace a culvert on Paronto Road.
A section of Paronto Road will be temporarily closed during the culvert replacement, according to town administrative assistant Freeda Powers, but this will only affect a single residence.
Morristown
Route 15A, also known as Park Street, is in the middle of reclamation resurface project that is expected to wrap up in October. It’s part of the two “composite” contracts for work along Route 15, both the roadwork and a slope mediation.
Town administrator Eric Dodge laid out the particulars on some local projects the town public works department plan on tackling this year:
• Reclaiming and paving of Garfield Road; paving of Stagecoach Road from Morristown Corners north to Cadys Falls Road; paving on Randolph Road from near Mountain River School to the hairpin curves. The schedule for all three locations is to be determined.
• Ditching of Walton Rd., from Kenfield Brook to the Morristown/Johnson town line, is in progress.
• Sidewalk replacement on the north side of Elmore Street, near the playground area, June-July.
• Ditching in Sterling Valley, along Sterling Brook Road, July-August.
• Municipal parking lot filtration system installation, storm drain replacement and resurfacing, August-October.
• And a Walton Road bridge project is out for bid.
“The schedule will depend upon contractor and materials availability,” Dodge said.
Wolcott
Road crews started work last month on a span on Route 15 near the Wolcott Store (Bridge 55). They are conducting some minor deck repair and will repave the bridge.
In addition, expect some stop and go traffic on Route 15 in Wolcott between the town line — where the major overhaul ends — and East Hill Road. State road crews will be doing crack sealing, as part of a patch job on state highways all over the region.
Stowe
State road crews will also be doing crack sealing on Mountain Road, but other than that, it will be quiet in Stowe, following nearly three years of major overhauls of Route 100 north and south of the village.
Public works director Harry Shepard said a planned shim coat pave of Moscow Road will be done in the next month, but no firm date had been set. Even then, he said it will only be a day or two of work, with alternating one-lane traffic patterns.
Construction of a traffic light at the corner of Route 100 and West Hill Road will start this summer, minus the actual signal installation since there is a “very long lead time” for mast poles and signal equipment. The work this season will be widening the lanes on Route 100.
“Most of this work is required to be accomplished while maintaining both lanes of traffic so hopefully traffic impacts will be minimal,” Shepard said.
Town manager Charles Safford said the town will “spend down” this year’s paving budget with that Moscow Road shim coat to keep things somewhat smooth until the town can plan a more substantial project.
“We are holding off on next fiscal year’s paving until next spring in that hope that oil prices come down, as it is a major ingredient in asphalt,” Safford said. “It is a good capital planning year for future implementation, but not such a great construction year due to labor shortages, supply chain issues, and oil and other material prices.”
Hyde Park
With the spring pave of Eden Street, Prospect Street and lower Centerville already in the rearview, it’ll be a quiet construction summer in Hyde Park, according to town administrator Ron Rodjenski, aside from the Route 15 tear up, of course.
Next summer, the Agency of Transportation plans to begin construction on a project installing sidewalks and crossings in a realignment of the Johnson Street Extension and West Main Street intersection.
