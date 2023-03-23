A living piece of Vermont ski history cut the ribbon on a trail named in his honor at Smugglers’ Notch Resort earlier this month, crowning a lifetime of quiet dedication to ski instruction.
Bud Conger christened “Bud’s Way,” a slice of Morse Mountain connecting the resort’s village lift line to its highlands base area, sliding across the same snow he’s skied every winter for over a half century.
Born in Wisconsin, Conger was brought to Vermont by a job at Union Carbide in St. Albans. After brief detours for the Korean War and a move to Bennington, where he had his first foray into teaching skiing, he was back in the northwest corner of Vermont, where he began work as an instructor at Smuggs during its second year of existence.
Since that time, Conger has had a front row seat for it all, from unadorned wood to fiberglass skis, from a few high trails on the mountain to the cultivation of Madonna and Morse trails and from a handful of facilities to an entire resort village with families that return year after year.
On those earlier, more primitive skis, injuries and accidents were more common. Conger recalled skiing with his fellow St. Albans resident Doc Dempsey, whose runs were often interrupted by calls for help.
“He would help if they had an accident,” Conger said. “I remember him saying, ‘How do they know I’m here?’ Everyone knew he was there because of how loudly excited he was about skiing. ‘Wow, wonderful skiing.’ They always knew he was there.”
Now Conger, now retired and living in Essex, joins his old friend in achieving the rare distinction of a mountainside memorial. Doc Dempsey’s Glade accounts for one of the more unique trails at the resort.
Conger still recalled landmark moments for the resort, like visits from Tom Watson and other IBM executives, who would occasionally bring a delegation of lawmakers with them — Stanley and Mary Ann Snider initially developed the resort for Watson in the late 1960s as a recruitment tool for IBM’s semiconductor manufacturing facility in Essex Junction.
Through his long career, Conger has preached the gospel of powder, inspiring a lifelong devotion to the sport from strangers and from family as well. All four of his children went on to become ski instructors at the resort, and now even a few grandkids have gotten involved.
The tight-knit group of ski instructors and patrollers at the resort has also counted as family for Conger. A small group when Conger first started out, the camaraderie hasn’t diminished as he’s gotten older, and the group expanded through the years.
Many ski resorts don’t see the kind of dedication Smuggs gets from its ski instructors, Conger said, and cited the loyal bonds among the resort’s slope workers as the primary reason for that dedication.
“The resort does seem to get recognized, the honors they’ve gotten from magazines, as one of the best ski areas — best family area, best teaching area. I think part of that is due to the fact that we have instructors that have been there for years and years and years,” Conger said.
