A living piece of Vermont ski history cut the ribbon on a trail named in his honor at Smugglers’ Notch Resort earlier this month, crowning a lifetime of quiet dedication to ski instruction.

Bud Conger christened “Bud’s Way,” a slice of Morse Mountain connecting the resort’s village lift line to its highlands base area, sliding across the same snow he’s skied every winter for over a half century.

Bud Conger cuts the ribbon for Bud’s Way, the trail named for him at Smuggs on Saturday, March 11.

“Bud’s Way,” named for long-time ski instructor Bud Conger, is a slice of Morse Mountain connecting Smugglers’ Notch Resort’s village lift line to its highlands base area.
