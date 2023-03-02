On March 3, 2020, Vermonters in just about every town participated in the state’s annual exercise in direct democracy, while outside town hall, word of an insidious virus spreading across the globe was gradually starting take over headlines.
Next week, on March 7, three years later, Town Meeting Day is back for most Vermont towns, and those who see the annual meeting as a cornerstone of local government oversight — and who can get the day off — are poring over their town reports in preparation for innumerable discussions about road salt, salaries, police coverage, education spending and more.
Not all towns have gone back to the in-person model, Morristown being the area’s prime example, and have chosen to continue conducting their business entirely by ballot.
Here’s a rundown of what voters in Lamoille County towns can expect next week.
Belvidere
The county’s least populous town has been called Vermont’s most participatory when it comes to the first Tuesday in March, with voter turnout topping 70 percent in pre-pandemic years.
The meeting is held at Belvidere Central School starting at 10 a.m. and residents will hash out budgets and elections directly from the floor. No proposed expenses have been released yet, so you’ve got to be there to have a voice.
Town website: townofbelviderevt.com.
Cambridge
Cambridge’s budget has risen to more than $6.5 million — about a third more than last year’s budget, but a commensurate rise in the town’s revenue projections has offset it enough that only about $60,000 of that budget increase will need to be raised by taxes, meaning that Cambridge taxpayers are only on the hook for a roughly 3 percent property tax increase.
In what promises to be one of the most discussed articles of the day, Article 11 will see Cambridge voters decide, in a non-binding vote, whether the town should consider purchasing the Cambridge Community Center.
The in-person annual meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium at Cambridge Elementary School.
Town website: cambridge.vermont.gov.
Eden
After getting away with just a minor bump in last year’s budget, Eden had to make tough choices this year with a 5-plus percent increase in projected spending for fiscal year 2024, for a total projected budget of more than $1.239 million.
Current assistant town clerk and treasurer Melissa Whitcomb is the only candidate to have announced herself for a town officer as she looks to take up the mantle of former town clerk Candace Vear following her death last December.
The meeting will be start at 9 a.m. at Eden Central School, where all articles and the budget will be subject to a floor vote.
Town website: edenvt.org.
Elmore
The town beside the lake at the base of the mountain holds its annual meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. in the town hall. Voting on the school budget will be done by Australian ballot at the town offices across the street, from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Town website: elmorevt.org.
Hyde Park
The Hyde Park selectboard believes it will cost $3.1 million to run the town in 2024, resulting in a projected tax rate increase for residents of nearly $50 per $100,000 of property value.
Last year, voters deadlocked via Australian ballot on whether the town should continue to have elected listers, despite the town’s lack of enough volunteers to serve the town’s appraisal needs. A campaign to stop the official switchover to a professional assessor stymied the effort.
The lister question returns this year.
Elections will be decided by Australian ballot, but all other business will be conducted from the floor of town meeting, March 7 starting at 9 a.m. at Lamoille Union High School.
Town website: hydeparkvt.com.
Johnson
Despite inflation and other pressures, the Johnson Selectboard has put forth a budget for voters to weigh in on that barely exceeds $3.4 million, with slightly more than a 2 percent increase in spending from last year, and about a 2 percent jump in revenue projections to match.
The in-person annual meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the Johnson Elementary School gym. Town officers, school board members and the school budget will be voted on by Australian ballot.
Town website: townofjohnson.com.
Morristown
Morristown has opted to stick with the Australian ballot for all its annual meeting business, and it’s a big ballot — 37 articles featuring a big budget.
For the first time, the town’s proposed spending tops the $10 million mark, and voters have been very vocal over the past month about how they feel about the 30 percent increase — hint: not everyone is thrilled.
Ballots were mailed out Feb. 15, but an in-person meeting is on the horizon, since voters submitted a petition calling for a vote on making all future town meeting budget business be done by ballot.
Town website: morristownvt.org.
Stowe
Stowe’s $16 million budget could be made less impactful for taxpayers right at the top of the meeting, if voters approve implementing a local sales tax. If that very first town meeting article is approved, residents will immediately move to authorize knocking $700,000 off the money to be raised by taxes — that’s the conservative amount the local tax is anticipated to bring in during the first year.
Town website: townofstowevt.org.
Waterville
At nearly $353,000, Waterville’s one-page budget shows a big jump in the cost of computer and technical services, and a slight increase in fire protection and fees for the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department.
The in-person meeting starts at 10 a.m., in the Waterville Town Hall.
Town website: watervillevt.org.
Wolcott
The biggest drivers in Wolcott’s proposed town budget are the actual drivers.
Voters will be asked on March 7 to approve spending roughly $1.7 million to run the town next year, and about 45 percent of that money is to make sure Wolcott’s roads remain in good shape.
Voters will also be asked to allow the selectboard to negotiate the purchase of a .34-acre property that currently abuts the parking lot next to the post office on Route 15 — across from the former and regionally famous Buck’s Furniture.
Town meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the Wolcott Elementary School gym.
Town website: wolcottvt.org.
