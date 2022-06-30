A fellowship of representatives from five towns gathered in the Johnson municipal building last week to discuss joining forces in pursuit of one goal: accurate and efficient property evaluation.
The group — representing of Johnson, Hyde Park, Wolcott, Vergennes and potentially Elmore, whose representatives were not in attendance — were brought together by veteran town assessor Terri Sabens, who has promised them all an efficient and effective solution to their collective lister woes.
Sabens retired three years ago from her property assessment work in Essex and has turned down 12 job offers since. When she took up work with Morristown, she found they wanted to pay her full time, but there wasn’t enough work to justify the hours.
She’s also looked around and seen the state of property assessment in Vermont. Qualified listers, the traditional triumvirate of town-elected property appraisers, are few and far between, plus they’re getting older. Assessors, who the towns hire on when listers can’t be found or can’t handle the job themselves, are also aging.
Many towns, including all of those represented in Johnson, rely on contractors like the New England Municipal Resource Center to get the job done. Hyde Park spends up to $14,000 on its services, which officials project would also pay for the town’s share of a regional assessor.
Sabens envisions a different future for towns other than farming out property assessment and the grand list, a town’s primary source of tax revenue. The modern assessor’s job requires specialized training and on-the-job experience, but for many towns, it doesn’t require a full-time employee. It’s also an essential role as towns look to get an accurate sense of property values and stay in line with the state’s common level of appraisal.
For towns desperate for a sustainable solution to the slow rolling lister crisis, Sabens’ plan holds enough appeal, at least conceptually, to even compel the Addison County city of Vergennes to look at joining the fellowship.
By coming together to fund a full-time assessor position, Sabens argued, the towns are also making the job more appealing to a younger generation that may then be more willing to put in the time required to learn the esoteric ways of property assessment.
The job, according to a preliminary description drawn up at the meeting, could be done for 32 hours, with 8 hours spent in three towns and four hours spent in two smaller towns.
The devil, of course, is in the details and most of the gathering was dedicated to hashing out the specifics.
There are various needs for specific towns. Johnson wants a rolling reappraisal, but Sabens recommended a different system to make it more palatable to prospective employees. Some towns use more outdated technology than others while Sabens wants them all on the cloud. Hyde Park residents deadlocked on a vote in March and retained their town listers, but state law requires them to contract with an assessor service anyway, and Wolcott may be looking at the same issue.
The Lamoille County Planning Commission has offered to potentially provide the administrative scaffolding to make a town-shared assessor position work. Sabens has promised to provide a year of free training to whoever is hired, preferably someone with a strong real estate background.
At the end of the meeting, Johnson, Hyde Park and Wolcott representatives confirmed their interest in the regional assessor project, while Vergennes and Elmore wanted to stay in contact with the group as plans develop.
For Sabens, there is a certain urgency to finding sustainable solutions for towns’ property assessment problems.
“The only thing to do is to get this shared job going because you’re going to all, every town, be hurting for listers,” she said.
