Chris Towne, chief strategy officer for Northern Counties Health Care, has been selected for Bi-State Primary Care Association’s Vermont Hunt Blair Leadership Award.
Towne, who lives in Morristown, was nominated by his peers and selected unanimously by association’s board. He has worked in community health for more than six years, serving as director of primary care, director of federally qualified health center operations, and chief strategy officer starting in 2020.
The award is given annually in the memory of Hunt Blair (1960-2015) to emerging and evolving leaders who show great promise of a career in the health care field and who embody Blair’s attributes.
Blair spent his career working on health policy issues, health reform, and health IT in various state and national leadership and advisory roles.
According to a press release, the association selected Towne for the award because “he stands out as a committed leader in his community and shares the passion, tenacity, and likeable nature of Hunt Blair that brings people together. Chris Towne has displayed extraordinary leadership responding to today’s challenges, while creating better access to care tomorrow. His can-do attitude and dedication have been exemplary and has made a difference in the health and safety of thousands of Vermont lives.”
While at Northern Counties, Towne has been an important leader in the agency’s COVID-19 response. By partnering with the state and local hospitals, he has helped to ensure access to testing and vaccination options for the Northeast Kingdom. In addition, he led the effort to start Northern Express Care in St. Johnsbury and is now leading the charge to open Northern Express Care-Newport this summer.
He will officially receive the award in May.
Northern Counties Health Care currently encompasses six community health centers — including a walk-in primary care location, three dental centers, and a certified home health care and hospice division, affordable, and compassionate health care services to patients of all ages, throughout the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
