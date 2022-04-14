A dilapidated Morrisville building that has sat conspicuously vacant for more than a decade might find new life as an apartment complex, but the town might have to ignore its own parking rules to allow the development to happen.
The owner of 82 Portland St., Norm Nepveu, has a plan to convert the building into 19 apartments with ground-floor retail space. The town development review board is scheduled to hold a hearing April 27 to determine whether to waive the requirement that the building provide 23 on-site parking spaces, per town zoning regulations.
The building backs up against the town-owned public parking lot, which, following a re-design, could provide a little over 100 spots. But overnight parking is prohibited there for seven months of the year, because of the town’s winter parking ban.
The selectboard, at its meeting April 4, voted to support the project, but had concerns about a mostly residential building reliant on the town’s lot. Board member Jess Graham said she was worried about setting a precedent.
“When do the scales tip to the point where we just can’t keep accommodating parking?” Graham wondered.
Town zoning administrator and planning director Todd Thomas said no matter his concerns, nor the board’s concerns, the final decision whether to grant the waiver rests with the development review board. The selectboard’s concerns carry weight, though.
Thomas said the winter parking ban — no cars allowed on village streets or town-owned parking lots overnight from mid-November through mid-May — is what drives many parking issues. The four spots needed for Nepveu’s planned retail space could probably be easily absorbed during the day with the parking along Portland Street and in the town lot. The problem comes overnight, more than half the year, when tenants are most likely home and sleeping.
Thomas said he regularly counts the cars in the municipal parking lot, and he doesn’t believe there is enough capacity to allow for more overnight parking.
The town allotted 16 overnight spots in the parking lot — even during the winter months — to be used by future tenants of the 23-unit Village Center apartments, currently under construction on Hutchins Street, just a stone’s throw from the Nepveu building. That deal, however, came with an agreement that the Village Center owners, Lamoille Housing Partnership, would chip in a substantial sum of money to re-engineer the lot, which adds more than enough new parking spots to accommodate Village Center’s needs.
Graham also noted the town plan, which is slowly working its way toward adoption, contains aspirational suggestions for a parking lot, but she didn’t hazard a guess how many years that might take to become a reality.
Board chair Bob Beeman piped up: “About 50.”
This isn’t the first time the town has gotten involved in the 82 Portland St. property, which once housed Norm’s Furniture, named after the owner. In 2014, the town supposedly had an agreement with the Nepveus to purchase the property for $250,000. It even put a $1.4 million bond to a vote at Town Meeting Day that year, which would pay for the purchase and subsequent demolition of the building, along with the construction of a new municipal building in its place.
However, the Nepveus took the property off the market, saying the town came up with its plan without approaching them first. This led to an awkward situation where voters had a ballot item that, even if approved, would never happen.
Later that same year, the town declared the building a public health hazard after pieces of its crumbling façade fell onto the sidewalk. A year later, in October 2015, Portland Street was shut down for two days after a basement wall in the property collapsed and had to be shored up.
