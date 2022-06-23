Morristown will wait a little longer for the long-awaited regional approval of its town plan.
The 2020-2030 town plan, which town planning officials spent years drafting and the public spent half a year dissecting, was finally adopted last month.
The next step is for the Lamoille County Planning Commission to hold a public hearing on the plan, to determine if it conforms to state planning laws and is compatible with the regional plan — drafted by the regional planning commission — as well as town plans from other communities in the region.
That hearing was scheduled for the planning commission’s next meeting in July, but the sole Morristown or Morrisville representative who has regularly been attending the regional meetings, selectboard member Judy Bickford, cannot attend.
The Morristown Selectboard wants to make sure Bickford’s eyes and ears are at the table.
“She, for obvious reasons, really wants to be there for that discussion,” town administrator Eric Dodge said this week.
Because of Vermont laws governing the timelines for adoption of new town plans, the selectboard had to withdraw its plan and simply re-submit it in order to reset the clock.
Dodge said the plan is otherwise unchanged.
The regional planning commission is now slated to hold its public hearing on Morristown’s town plan in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.