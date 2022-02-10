Everything’s getting more expensive, and that includes the cost of running Eden.
The scenic northern Lamoille County town will ask its residents to approve a total budget of approximately $1.14 million in fiscal year 2022 at their March Town Meeting, about a 2 percent bump from 2021’s budget of about $1.1 million, with costs shifting across the board.
Spending on the highway department is going up about 6 percent, from $374,000 to $397,000, mostly for maintenance of class 3 and 4 roads, where the town plans to spend about 12 percent more in general and 75 percent more on labor, a jump from $2,000 to $3,500.
The town plans to spend 8 percent more on summer road maintenance, with labor costs that will grow about 14 percent from $30,600 to $35,000. Winter road maintenance will cost about 4 percent more.
Eden plans to save on summer road construction. Last year, the town spent $10,400 on construction-related labor; this year, it’s budgeted for just $3,000, a 71 percent drop contributing to a 16 percent drop in overall summer construction funding.
Spending to keep the town running will grow nearly 3 percent. Insurance for town employees is up nearly 18 percent, from around $50,000 to nearly $60,000.
Payroll for the town is up nearly 50 percent, a jump from around $18,000 to $26,000. The town is planning for a spike in the cost of utilities of about 13 percent, allocating $6,350.
The town plans to pay about 8 percent less on town officers, budgeting $114,350 where last year it spent over $123,000. While the town spent over $6,000 dollars last year on dog officer expenses, it has only budgeted about $3,600 in the coming year, a 46 percent decrease.
Eden will hold its in-person town meeting on Tuesday, March 1 at the Eden Central School at 9 a.m.
Town meetings postponed
Both of Eden’s neighbors to the west, Waterville and Belvidere, have decided to postpone town meeting day to June, when weather will allow for a more COVID-19 safe outdoor gathering.
Waterville’s meeting will be held June 7 at 10 a.m. at the Town Green.
Belvidere’s meeting will also be held June 7, at a time and place yet to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.