Zoning changes approved this week for Lamoille County’s biggest burg reveal some key differences between Morristown and Morrisville, even though people may use the names interchangeably.
The selectboard, as part of an annual tweaking of the town and village unified zoning bylaws, approved a slate of zoning changes Monday, but in doing so made some concessions to village trustees who still have a say in how things operate outside the village border.
Namely, the selectboard begrudgingly agreed to scrap proposed bylaws intended to protect steep hillsides from development that could hasten erosion and clog up waterways.
The town conservation commission asked for the language both in this year’s round of zoning changes as well as last year’s town plan, but the trustees didn’t like it then and don’t like it now.
During a joint meeting between the selectboard and trustees last week, trustee Robert Heanue said multiple people from the Elmore Mountain Road area complained that steep slope restrictions would hinder future development of their properties.
“They bought lots for their kids and they’ve been paying taxes for them, and all of a sudden they’re going to be unbuildable,” Heanue said. “That’s why we didn’t vote for it last time, so I’m wondering why it’s in here again this time.”
Town zoning administrator Todd Thomas said the reasoning behind more stringent steep slope rules is those types of properties are more prone to erosion, and sediment from erosion ends up in streams. Selectboard member Don McDowell said the town of Elmore and other towns have such language protecting hillsides.
The issue may be dead for this year, but Thomas said the town planning council, when it proposes a new round of zoning changes in the future, could work the language so there are separate steep slope rules for the town and village.
Thomas added that, despite the environmental protections the proposed restrictions may afford, stricter steep slope rules could force people to spend extra money and time to develop their property — he said it could cost an extra $10,000 for things like engineering studies and site work to flatten out a grade to build on it. He said if he can’t issue a permit directly and it requires a development review board hearing, it could take two months to get in front of that board, followed by a 30-day appeal period.
“It’s hard in my office, when someone comes in, they’re coming in to build their dream home, and I can’t approve the permit,” Thomas said.
Selectboard chair Bob Beeman said if a person really wants to build a home on a property that has a steep part but also “a perfect view of Mansfield,” then that person is likely willing to put in the extra time and money, so why not add the extra layer of protection?
Heanue said it’s not fair to someone who has been paying taxes on a piece of land for 20 years and it suddenly becomes unbuildable.
“Not unbuildable, necessarily,” Beeman said. “You just have to go through more hoops to make it happen.”
