Town Meeting Day 2021 will be unlike any other in the history of the state.
The majority of Vermont towns have opted to conduct all school and town business by Australian ballot vote on March 2, forgoing the traditional in-person town meeting, another gloomy byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prospective candidates need only fill out a form to be placed on the ballot, a stark contrast to the typical signature requirements from registered voters.
Instead, anyone interested in running for local public office, whether that be school or selectboard, library trustee or constable, simply has to turn in a consent form to be placed on the ballot for March 2.
Those consent forms, which can be found at bit.ly/3inXNwf, are due at a candidate’s respective town office by Monday, Jan. 25.
A list of local public offices that will be on the ballot in local Lamoille County towns can be found below. Similar lists for Morristown and Cambridge have already appeared in the newspaper or online.
Belvidere
The Belvidere Selectboard decided to wait on making a final decision regarding Town Meeting Day, 2021; the board still hadn’t made a decision on Jan. 19, when Gov. Phil Scott signed into law the bill that gives town the option to postpone town meeting this year.
Town Clerk Cathy Mander-Adams said she expected the selecboard to take up the matter at its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 20, after press time.
Eden
Eden’s selectboard had decided to postpone its traditional Town Meeting Day. Instead of conducting all business by ballot on March 2, Eden is scheduled to hold a traditional, in-person town meeting on Tuesday, June 15 — just 15 days before the new fiscal year starts.
The meeting will be held at Eden Central School, beginning at 10 a.m., town clerk Candy Vear said.
Currently only 75 people would be allowed to attend an indoor town meeting in Eden — Vear said the hope in delaying the meeting until June is that COVID-19 restrictions, including those that limit capacity at indoor events, will have eased.
If the same capacity limit is still in place, the town will likely rent a large tent and hold the meeting outside, she added.
Included in the business on June 15 will be local elections; along with local municipal positions that will be filled then Eden voters will also elect a school board member.
Eden is part of the Lamoille North merged school district though, and that district has a budget proposal that still needs to be approved. So, on March 2, Eden voters will still be asked to go to the polls, where they will be voting on their merged high school and elementary budgets.
Elmore
- Moderator, 1-year term
- Town clerk, 1-year term
- Town treasurer, 1-year term
- Selectboard member, 3-year term
- Lister, 3-year term
- Auditor, 3-year term
- Auditor, 1-year term
- Delinquent tax collector, 1-year term
- Constable, 1-year term
- Trustee of public funds, 1-year term
- Cemetery commissioner, 5-year term
- Cemetery commissioner, 2-year term
- Lamoille Solid Waste Management supervisor, 3-year term
Hyde Park
- Moderator, 1-year term
- Selectboard member, 2-year term
- Selectboard member, 3-year term
- Selectboard member, remainder of 3-year term that expires in 2022
- School board member, 3-year term
- Lister, reminder of term that expires in 2022
- Lister, 3-year term
- Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management supervisor, 2-year term
- Cemetery commissioner, 5-year term
- Cemetery commissioner, remainder of term that expires in 2022
- Library trustee, 5-year term
- Library trustee, remainder of term expiring in 2022
Johnson
- Moderator, 1-year term
- Selectboard member, 3-year term
- Selectboard member, 2-year term
- School board member, 3-year term
- School board member, 3-year term
- Auditor, 3-year term
- Tax collector, 1-year term
- Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management supervisor, 2-year term
- Trustee of public money, 1-year term
- Grand juror, 1-year term
- Agent to convey real estate, 1-year term
- Plot cemetery agent, 1-year term
- Whiting Hill Cemetery agent, 1-year term
- Agent to prosecute and defend suits, 1-year term
- Library trustee, 5-year term
Stowe
- Town moderator, 1-year term
- Selectboard member, 2-year term
- Selectboard member, 3-year term
- School board member, 3-year term
- Lister, 3-year term
- School district treasurer, 1-year term
- School district clerk, 1-year term
- School district moderator, 1-year term
Waterville
The Waterville Selectboard has not yet officially decided how to hold Town Meeting Day, 2021. According to Town Clerk Nancy LaRose the board was hoping to vote to postpone town meeting until later in the spring once Scott signed the bill allowing such a move into law.
Wolcott
- Moderator, 1-year term
- Selectboard member, 3-year term
- Selectboard member, 2-year term
- Selectboard member, 1-year term
- School board member, 3-year term
- School board member, 2-year term
- Lister, 3-year term
- Library trustee, 5-year term
- Cemetery Commissioner, 5-year term
- School district clerk, 1-year term
- School district treasurer, 1-year term
- School district alternate treasurer, 1-year term
