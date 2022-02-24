A global pandemic can’t stop Vermont’s annual exercise in direct democracy.
It just really messes Town Meeting Day up, changing it for the second year in a row from a singular gavel-banging, Robert’s Rules-citing, Girl Scout Cookies-hawking, penny-pinching event to one conducted solely by ballot, spread out over a few weeks instead of a few hours.
If the past handful of elections under the cloud of COVID-19 have suggested anything, voter turnout might be higher than usual, but the town meeting traditionalists are eager to get back to conducting their annual business in person and arguing about the price of road salt and school teachers.
Budgets are up across the board, due to inflation, but while some of those high double-digit increases may raise eyebrows, there is also a lot of federal money coming into the state to pay for those expenses.
Here’s a snapshot of what Lamoille County towns have on their annual meeting agendas. Note, Belvidere and Waterville took advantage of emergency legislation and have opted to try for an actual in-person meeting in late spring, when the weather is nicer and can be held outside.
Cambridge
• Proposed general budget: $2.6 million (up 20.6 percent)
• Proposed highway budget: $2.3 million (up 69.7 percent)
• Total to be raised in taxes: $2.8 million
• Proposed elementary school budget: $6.3 million (up 3 percent)
• Article 4: Whether to pay the collector of delinquent taxes a salary, rather than pay them with fees.
• Article 6: Whether to borrow up to $350,000 to pay for a culvert replacement on Clif Reynolds Road.
• Article 7: Whether to borrow up to $325,000 to pay for a culvert replacement on Andrews Road.
• Article 8: Whether to borrow up to $275,000 to reconstruct the Greenway Path and stabilize the riverbank.
• Article 10: Authoring the operation of cannabis retailers in town. After the selectboard dragged its feet on the issue all last year, a group of residents petitioned to the town to put the question on the ballot.
• Article 11: Prohibiting the town constable to exercise law enforcement authority.
• Selectboard elections: One contested seat, for a two-year term, between Cody Marsh (incumbent) and Charles Guyette. There will also be a new town clerk, with Mark Schilling hanging up his hat. Current assistant town clerk Dana “Donna” Warren is running for the open seat.
• Town report dedication: The teachers and staff at Cambridge Elementary School and the parents and guardians of kids who go there. Dana Sweet, former selectboard member from 1989-2021. James “Mike” Spaulding, for 51 years of service on Cambridge Fire.
Eden
• Proposed highway budget: $573,713 (up 1.3 percent)
• Proposed general fund budget: $531,192 (up 3.2 percent)
• Appropriations for local organizations: $23,000
• Appropriations for other organizations: $11,532
• Article 5: Whether to use $51,370 in carry-over funds from last year to reduce the amount of money raised in taxes.
• Article 6: Whether to allow cannabis retailers to set up shop.
• Article 14: To consider contracting with Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department for patrolling Eden.
• Selectboard elections: Three-year term currently held by Jubal Durivage.
• Town report dedication: Betty Jones, a longtime resident who worked with the court system and Department for Children and Families, who died last year at age 93.
Elmore
• Proposed budget, including appropriations: $892,536 (up 3.8)
• Article 3: Whether to withdraw from the Lamoille South Unified Union School District. This is the second time in three months Elmore residents have held a vote to leave Lamoille South, after a first attempt Dec. 7 failed.
• Article 4: Bond vote not to exceed $2.5 million, for building a new highway garage and purchasing the land for it.
• Selectboard elections: Three-year term, uncontested. No other contested elections.
• Town report dedication: Michel LaCasse, road commissioner.
Hyde Park
• Proposed budget: $2.9 million (up 6 percent)
• To be raised by taxes: $2.48 million
• Article 3: Whether to eliminate the office of town lister and contract with or employ a professional assessor instead.
• Article 4: Whether to appropriate $75,000 from the general fund for highway department expenses, including garage repairs, equipment purchases and road projects.
• Article 5: Whether to take out a $275,000 bond to purchase a roughly 25-acre parcel of land from H.A. Manosh, to be used for future municipal development.
• Selectboard elections: Two seats available, one for two years and one for three years.
• Town report dedication: Retired fire chief Ed Webster, after 48 years of service. Julie and John Rohleder, who used to own the Fitch Hill Inn.
Johnson
• Proposed budget: $3.26 million (up 6.2 percent)
• To be raised by taxes: $1.97 million
• Article 3: Whether the town shall withdraw from the Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District.
• Article 6: Whether to appropriate up to $40,000 for community and economic development.
• Selectboard elections: two-year term: Charles Gallanter and Duncan Hastings; and Olga Mardach-Duclerc and Mark Woodward for the three-year seat.
• Town report dedication: David Williams, longtime moderator; Anne Mullings, longtime town clerk administrative assistant who retired last year; Carl Powden, farmer, legislator, tech ed teacher and cider party host who died last year.
Morristown
• Proposed budget: $8.1 million (up 11.1 percent)
• To be raised by taxes: $6.6 million
• Appropriations: $101,969
• Article 7: Bridge repair and replacement, not to exceed $510,000, financed over 10 years or less.
• Article 8: Road paving, not to exceed $500,000, financed over five years or less.
• Article 10: Raising taxes equal to one cent on the grand list ($66,143) for the fire department capital equipment fund.
• Article 11: Raising taxes equal to one cent on the grand list ($66,143) for the highway department capital equipment fund.
• Article 12: Raising taxes equal to half a cent on the grand list ($33,072) for the Noyes House Museum repair and maintenance fund.
• Selectboard elections: This is the hottest board in Lamoille County, with eight people vying for three open seats. Three-year term: Gary Nolan (incumbent), Don McDowell. Two-year term: Judy Bickford (incumbent), Laura Streets, Chris Wiltshire, Paul “Doc” Winters. One-year term (remainder of unexpired 3-year term): Jess Graham (incumbent), Brent LaBree. No other contested elections.
• Town report dedication: Richard and Penny Keith. Former police chief Richard Keith retired in December after 36 years on the force.
Stowe
• Proposed budget: $14.1 million (up 8.5 percent)
• To be raised by taxes: $10.8 million
• Appropriations: $151,412 (43 different organizations, included in budget)
• Article 4: Capital projects totaling $1,054,448, paid for with revenue from the town’s 1 percent local option tax on rooms, meals and alcohol.
• Article 6: Whether to spend $1.25 million to buy a new aerial ladder truck for the fire department. The money would come from unused funds left over from a 2018 bond that paid to bury the utility lines in the village.
• Article 7: Whether to approve a $4 million bond to pay for Stowe Electric Department improvements. The bond would be paid back through electric department rate revenue, not taxes.
• Selectboard elections: Two seats, both uncontested by incumbents. No other contested elections.
• Town report dedication: Paul Percy, longtime Stowe dairy farmer and town lister.
Wolcott
• Proposed budget: $1.6 million (up 30 percent)
• To be raised by taxes: $1.2 million
• Appropriations (voted on as 19 separate articles): $18,960
• Article 4: Whether to allow cannabis retailers to set up shop in town.
• Selectboard elections: Two seats, both uncontested by incumbents. No other contested elections.
• Town report dedication: Wolcott photo contest winners.
Lamoille North school district
The towns of Belvidere, Eden, Hyde Park, Johnson and Waterville vote on the Lamoille North Budget, which includes elementary schools in those towns and Lamoille Union Middle/High School and Green Mountain Tech Center.
Cambridge votes only on the Lamoille Union and tech center budgets, voting separately on its elementary school business.
• Proposed elementary budget: $15 million
• High school budget: $15.5 million
• Tech center budget: $3.4 million
• School board elections: Belvidere, Cambridge, Johnson and Waterville each have one open term. Hyde Park has two open seats.
Lamoille South school district
The towns of Elmore, Morristown and Stowe belong to Lamoille South, although Stowe voted last year to leave the district — and was given the OK by the other two towns — and Elmore residents are trying to follow suit.
• Proposed budget: $34 million (up 3.6 percent)
• Cost per pupil: $18,134 (up 6.5 percent)
• Article 5: Whether to apply $1.1 million of the district’s current fund balance to offset taxes and apply $2 million of the district’s general fund balance to the capital reserve fund.
• Elections: One open term in each town. Longtime Elmore board member Penny Jones is retiring as of Town Meeting Day.
