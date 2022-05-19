Morristown’s ability to start digging into the next portion of its gravel pit is moving at the speed of Act 250, but the town is still banking on the pit creating some savings in the fiscal year that starts in about six weeks.
The pit, located at the end of Duhamel Road, is currently under Act 250 review, which means the town cannot access “phase three” of the pit until the state approves its request. Without access to the dirt, gravel and sand there, the town has had to budget nearly double what it normally would to purchase those types of roadwork materials from private gravel pits, according to interim town administrator Eric Dodge.
Dodge said the town budgeted $145,000 in the current fiscal year for the purchase of gravel and sand — “not quite an even split,” he said — for use on the roads during winter and mud season. It only budgeted about $100,000 next year, in anticipation of an approved Act 250 permit before next winter.
“I took a bit of a gamble,” Dodge said. “I’m thinking we can get in there in the fall and at least do a little bit of processing.”
With sharply rising gas prices rapidly depleting town coffers in the waning weeks of the current fiscal year and making jokes of next year’s already-approved budget, Dodge said any money the town can save is good.
The long process to get Act 250 approval on its application to access its own pit means the town hasn’t been able to extract gravel or sand since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.
Dodge said the town has filed all its findings of fact for its state land use permit amendment, which would allow the town to dig into the next portion of the pit property. This came after a couple of extension requests by the town, as its lawyers and engineer worked to try and accommodate other people with party status.
He declined to estimate when the Act 250 commission and state Agency of Natural Resources would approve the permit.
“Hope is never a good plan, but hope is where I’m at,” Dodge said. “Right now, we’re at the hurry up and wait stage.”
In the pit
The entire parcel of town-owned land at the end of Duhamel Road is roughly 316 acres, and the proposed Phase III area is just over 12 acres, composed of five extraction areas. This includes four areas between 1.6 and 2 acres and one 4.71-acre area that will include a haul road.
Dodge said the haul road will take years to complete because the town will be extracting gravel from the very area where it will be building the road, even as it builds that road little by little — there is valuable gravel under that roadway, so best not to waste it, he said.
While it waits on the state, the town can still busy itself on the property, even if it cannot extract materials. That includes trying to knock back the copious amounts of honeysuckle and Japanese Knotweed that has infested a large part of the property — which many homeowners and municipal employees know is a Sisyphean task if ever there was one.
They are both invasive species, and a consulting forester hired by the town to check things out suggested the town uproot what it can, treat chemically what it cannot, and make sure not to transport any material containing any part of those plants out of the pit, using it instead as fill within the pit.
Application complete
Getting to the point of having a completed permit application took years of negotiating with the state and interested local parties.
Dodge said that goes particularly for the property owners most directly affected by activity in the pit, Don and Lela Avery, who ran Cady’s Falls Nursery for years on their property. Their property abuts the town pit property and they are especially concerned about any affect activity in the pit would have on the aquifer that feeds their spring.
The spring yields nearly 29,000 gallons of water a day, or 10.5 million gallons per year, according to a hydrologist hired by the Averys. The hydrologist raised concerns that the original dig site would remove soils located above the spring’s aquifer that act as a natural filter for groundwater as it moves from the surface downward.
After some negotiating with the Agency of Natural Resources and the Averys, the town agreed to change the dimensions of the extraction area that might negatively affect the aquifer.
The town also agreed to stipulations around the equipment coming in and out of the pit — there won’t be any refueling of vehicles in extraction sites; vehicles can’t park overnight in those active sites; and the town will mitigate “unnecessary truck racket,” by removing snow plow mounts on dump trucks accessing the pit and trading out the familiar beep-beep-beep backup signals with compressed air “white noise” alarms that are audible to anyone actually in danger of being run over but not loud enough for the whole neighborhood to hear.
In addition to agreeing to changes of the extraction area dimensions and equipment use, the town has agreed to report out every year to the state and to the Averys (or their heirs) status reports — listing things such as material extraction totals, dates when certain activities like crushing occurred or when the pit shut down for the winter, and when extraction reaches certain boundaries agreed to by all parties.
Jamie Brewster, a mountain biker with “friend of the commission” status, also requested similar updates to ensure access to the network of bike trails on the land and safety for its users.
